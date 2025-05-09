"I really hate America. If Adolf Hitler came back and said 'I won't raise taxes', he'd win in a landslide." In 1988 R.E.M. were so disgusted with the state of the US that guitarist Peter Buck said he felt like shooting people, starting with President Bush

"I recommend anyone reading this who's a psycho and can buy a gun to shoot George Bush. I'm serious. l would consider it myself. I live in a country that I hate! I live in a country where I wanna shoot politicians, where the only way you can make a real dent is not voting, it's murder."

It's October 1988, and speaking to Melody Maker writer Steve Sutherland ahead of the forthcoming US presidential election, R.E.M.'s Peter Buck is delivering a somewhat provocative state-of-the-nation address. The guitarist is in a Athens, Georgia drinking den named the GA Bar, and, by his own admission, he's "a little tipsy", drinking Bloody Marys in an attempt to battle the jetlag he's feeling having flown home from London the previous day.

The 1988 US presidential election would see Ronald Reagan's Vice President George Bush representing the Republican Party versus the Democratic Party candidate Michael Dukakis, Governor of Massachusetts. Given that Reagan had been elected by a landslide majority in 1980 and 1984, Buck was adamant that "that asshole Bush" was going to become the 41st President of the United States, and he wasn't happy about it.



"I'm so fucking furious, I feel like shooting people," he declared, "George Bush first and then the people who vote for him."



"I hate this country, I really hate America," he continued. "We've turned into such selfish bastards. If Adolf Hitler came back and said, 'I won't raise taxes', he'd win in a landslide. I'm washing my hands of it. I don't give a shit. We're essentially a nation of fat-assed used-car salesmen that wanna protect our pile. That's all we are, and that disgusts me."



"D'you know the weirdest thing?," Buck continued. "Everything that Reagan's done that I hate and despise benefits me. I mean, you wouldn't believe how much less tax I pay - it went down from 44 per cent to 28 per cent. I don't wanna put money into Cruise missiles, but I want money to go to people who are hungry, I want money to go to people who need houses... and he cuts the tax and what's left goes to make bombs. That's obscene!"

At the time, R.E.M. were about to release their sixth studio album, Green, which would be released by Warners on November 8, 1988, that date explicitly chosen to coincide with the date of the presidential election. The album would go on to sell over two million copies in the US, peaking at number 12 on the Billboard 200, the indie-rock band's highest chart placing at the time. The group once said that the record was full of "big dumb bubble-gum pop songs", but songs such as Orange Crush (about the Vietnam War) and World Leader Pretend carried on some of the political musings heard on the previous year's Document album. Frontman Michael Stipe would insist that he wasn't the man to look to for answers, however.



"I have no answers to anything, I'm just kind of questioning with everyone else," he told Melody Maker in a previous interview. "I don't really like being misperceived as being shamanistic or some man of wisdom or something like that, because I don't think I am."

His buddy Buck, however, wasn't shy about airing his personal political views at the time.



"Really, anyone who wants to be a politician is not qualified," he suggested. "Hell, I don't even like Dukakis - he's a politician. They should all be shot."