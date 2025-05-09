Photo gallery: we threw a big party for Metal Hammer's 400th issue

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

This month saw the launch of Metal Hammer's 400th issue - so we released our own beer and threw a party to celebrate

People partying at the Metal Hammer 400 event
(Image credit: Tina Korhonen)

Last week, Metal Hammer launched its 400th issue, with masked metal mavericks Sleep Token returning to the cover courtesy of two exclusive variants you can now order online.

To celebrate, we decided to throw a little launch party at the iconic Black Heart in Camden, London. The night saw DJ sets from British metalcore heroes Employed To Serve and mighty stoner doom warriors Green Lung, as well as the official launch of our first ever Metal Hammer beer, Pale Satan - now available in bars and pubs around the UK thanks to our friends in Radio City Beerworks.

As part of the celebrations, we also got Louis Noguera, the man behind London Battle Jackets, to craft us a special, one-off Metal Hammer battle jacket. Look at it! It's lovely!

The Metal Hammer Battle Jacket featuring metal hammer patches

(Image credit: Tina Korhonen)

To see more highlights of the Metal Hammer 400 launch party and an exclusive photo gallery from Hammer photographer Tina K, scroll down and get stuck in. The 400th issue of Metal Hammer is out now. Order your copy here.

Image 1 of 25
A man screaming with a beer in hand
(Image credit: Tina Korhonen)
@metalhammeruk

♬ Slipknot style, evil death metal - 212soundworks

Sleep Token on the cover of Metal Hammer issue 400, with a black background

(Image credit: Future)
Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 

More about metal hammer

"System Of A Down made me feel like I belonged in the metal scene." Lowen's Nina Saeidi: 10 records that changed my life

If you're after some catchy as hell nu metal brimming with angst, you need the new Tetrarch album in your life

"System Of A Down made me feel like I belonged in the metal scene." Lowen's Nina Saeidi: 10 records that changed my life
See more latest
Most Popular
Lowen press 2024
"System Of A Down made me feel like I belonged in the metal scene." Lowen's Nina Saeidi: 10 records that changed my life
Hawkwind
"If we’d kept things together and stopped arguing, we could have all been multi-millionaires!" The story of Hawkwind's most prog-friendly album, Warrior On The Edge Of Time
REM posing for a photograph in 1987
"I really hate America. If Adolf Hitler came back and said 'I won't raise taxes', he'd win in a landslide." In 1988 R.E.M. were so disgusted with the state of the US that guitarist Peter Buck said he felt like shooting people, starting with President Bush
Prog Tracks
It's back! Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week!! Cool new proggy sounds from Katatonia, Nosound, Hedvig Mollestad Trio and more...
Keryr King of Slayer and Dave Mustaine of Megadeth in 1991
“I don’t know how anyone can be in that band for more than a couple hours”: The story of Slayer guitarist Kerry King’s short but whirlwind stint in Megadeth
The Doors publicity photo
"On stage, I'd surrender to the ritual. It was like a meditation": Robby Krieger and John Densmore remember life with Jim Morrison and tell the acid-fuelled story of The Doors
Rivers Of Nihil press 2025
"I had an idea for an album about people bottling Jesus's vomit." Rivers Of Nihil's Adam Biggs on concept records, working with Cannibal Corpse and not buying the hype for Metallica and Rush
Atreyu Press pic 2004
"The director was like, ‘Hey, you guys want a porn star in your video?’" How Atreyu's Right Side Of The Bed helped create modern metalcore
The Stone Roses
"The hype was so great that we were never going to be able to fulfil it." The "nightmare" birth of the Stones Roses' wildly-expensive and long-delayed second album Second Coming, by those who were there, and those who quit
Skunk Anansie press
"There was a lot of rejection, because I was a skinny Black girl trying to be the singer of a rock band." How Skunk Anansie's Skin went from Bob Marley-attended basement parties to a Glastonbury-headlining Britrock icon