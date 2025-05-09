Photo gallery: we threw a big party for Metal Hammer's 400th issue

To celebrate, we decided to throw a little launch party at the iconic Black Heart in Camden, London. The night saw DJ sets from British metalcore heroes Employed To Serve and mighty stoner doom warriors Green Lung, as well as the official launch of our first ever Metal Hammer beer, Pale Satan - now available in bars and pubs around the UK thanks to our friends in Radio City Beerworks.
As part of the celebrations, we also got Louis Noguera, the man behind London Battle Jackets, to craft us a special, one-off Metal Hammer battle jacket. Look at it! It's lovely!
To see more highlights of the Metal Hammer 400 launch party and an exclusive photo gallery from Hammer photographer Tina K, scroll down and get stuck in. The 400th issue of Metal Hammer is out now. Order your copy here.
