Photo gallery: we threw a big party for Metal Hammer's 400th issue

Last week, Metal Hammer launched its 400th issue, with masked metal mavericks Sleep Token returning to the cover courtesy of two exclusive variants you can now order online.

To celebrate, we decided to throw a little launch party at the iconic Black Heart in Camden, London. The night saw DJ sets from British metalcore heroes Employed To Serve and mighty stoner doom warriors Green Lung, as well as the official launch of our first ever Metal Hammer beer, Pale Satan - now available in bars and pubs around the UK thanks to our friends in Radio City Beerworks.

As part of the celebrations, we also got Louis Noguera, the man behind London Battle Jackets, to craft us a special, one-off Metal Hammer battle jacket. Look at it! It's lovely!

(Image credit: Tina Korhonen)

To see more highlights of the Metal Hammer 400 launch party and an exclusive photo gallery from Hammer photographer Tina K, scroll down and get stuck in. The 400th issue of Metal Hammer is out now. Order your copy here.

Image 1 of 25 (Image credit: Tina Korhonen) The 400th issue of Metal Hammer is out now! (Image credit: Tina Korhonen) You can get a range of Hammer merch at store.loudersound.com (Image credit: Tina Korhonen) Metal Hammer Pale Satan beer is on sale across the UK (Image credit: Tina Korhonen) Guest DJ Sammy from Employed To Serve! (Image credit: Tina Korhonen) Metal Hammer Editor Eleanor Goodman on the mic (Image credit: Tina Korhonen) The sign of the Hammer! (Image credit: Tina Korhonen) Sammy and fellow guest DJ, Tom from Green Lung (Image credit: Tina Korhonen) METALLLLLLLLL!

