Judas Priest’s Rob Halford is “gutted” to not be playing Black Sabbath’s final show: “I had no idea it was happening!”

Rob Halford has commented on Judas Priest missing the last Black Sabbath concert later this year.

Talking exclusively to Metal Hammer, the venerated Metal God explains that he and his band are committed to play the 60th-anniversary show of German hard rock legends Scorpions, taking place in Hannover on July 5.

The celebration falls on the same day as Sabbath’s swansong, which is taking place more than 600 miles away at Villa Park in Birmingham.

The clash means that Priest will be one of very few veteran metal bands not appearing on Sabbath’s bill, with the likes of Metallica, Slayer, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer and many others having been confirmed. Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne will also host his final-ever solo show at the event.

Halford tells Hammer: “I had no idea it was happening!

“It all got announced and was a big deal – Scorpions and Priest – and suddenly I get this phone call [from Sharon Osbourne]: ‘Robbie, I know you’ve got this gig with Scorpions, but could you consider coming over to do a thing with Ozzy and the guys, he’d love to see you.’”

The singer adds that, as much as he’d love to play Sabbath’s farewell, rushing between Germany and the UK to make both performances happen would be “dangerous”. “Even with a private plane, there’s a word called ‘technical’, where something could go wrong, or the weather that time of year could cause problems… I was absolutely gutted,” he says.

Though no current Priest member is slated to play Sabbath’s show, Halford highlights that founding guitarist K.K. Downing, who departed the lineup in 2011, will be there and represent “the spirit of the band”.

“All my mates are going to be there though, great bands and artists,” the frontman continues. “It’s a wonderful and epic moment for Sabbath and heavy metal – it re-emphasises that Birmingham is where metal came from.”

Sabbath and Priest are both long-serving Birmingham bands who’ve had an enduring impact on heavy metal music. Priest concerts often feature a large, inflatable bull, paying tribute to their hometown and its historical “Bull Ring” area.

Priest wrapped up the touring cycle for their 2024 album, Invincible Shield, in Monterrey, Mexico, on Wednesday (May 7). However, the band will play numerous festival dates in the summer, as well as the Scorpions show and a handful of headliners celebrating the 35th anniversary of their Painkiller release.

Then, from July until October, the metal legends will co-headline dates in Europe and North America with shock rocker Alice Cooper. See all details via the Judas Priest website.