Win VIP Tickets to Sonisphere 2014!

All of humankind will descend on Knebworth Park in early July, as 40 years of festivals at the site are celebrated with a Sonisphere line-up that includes Iron Maiden, Metallica, The Prodigy, Deftones, Slayer and Chas & Dave (don't laugh, they supported Led Zep here in 1979, and they're brilliant).

As if that weren’t enough excitement, we’ve got three pairs of VIP tickets to give away. It’s your chance to be treated as Rock Royalty for the weekend, with guest camping, and access to the guest bar. We can’t promise a red carpet leading from the car park, or a gilded rope signifying your spot in the crowd, or paparazzi following your every move, but we still think you’ll feel pretty special.

To enter, just head over to the TeamRock website and answer a question so simple our cat was able to enter.

Sonisphere takes place July 4-6. Tickets are on-sale now.