Win tickets to see Hayseed Dixie at Brooklyn Bowl

Bluegrass outfit Hayseed Dixie, whose new album Hair Down To My Grass finds the band covering rock classics from Scorpions, Journey, Survivor and Aerosmith, are playing at the Brooklyn Bowl in London on February 6… and you could be there.

Since the band’s first album, A Hillbilly Tribute to AC/DC, Hayseed Dixie have ploughed a unique musical furrow, bringing the taste of Appalachian backwaters to a rock audience with albums like Weapons of Grass Destruction, A Hot Piece of Grass and Grasswhoopin’ Party Pack, Vol.2. The band are also playing the TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair in July.

