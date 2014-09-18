Win Tickets for BluesFest, courtesy of The Blues Magazine

To celebrate BluesFest returning to London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall this October, The Blues Magazine is giving away a limited number of tickets for each night.

Now in its fourth year, and widely regarded as one of the highlights on the live music calendar, this year’s festival will feature a world class line-up as evidenced by the headline attractions, who include jazz-funk veterans Level 42 (Oct 26), the legendary Van Morrison (Oct 28), iconic singer/songwriter Elvis Costello and the inimitable Georgie Fame (Oct 29), Beth Hart and the Robert Cray Band (Oct 30) and the multi-Grammy Award-winner Sheryl Crow (Oct 31).

The Blues Magazine is giving away a pair of tickets for each night of the festival.

To be in with a chance of winning, go here.

In addition, everyone purchasing a ticket for this year’s BluesFest is being given the chance to subscribe to The Blues Magazine. Those buying a ticket via Ticketmaster have the option to get three issue of The Blues Magazine for only £10 - less than £3.50 per issue! This offer also includes full access to TeamRock.com. For more details on this great offer, go here.

For more information on the Blues Fest, check out the official site.