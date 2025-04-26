Hit horror movie Sinners is inspired by Metallica track One

The director of hit new horror movie Sinners says his vision for the film was inspired by Metallica's single One.

The track was the third single from Metallica's fourth album ...And Justice for All – and its lyrics and musical direction gave Sinners director Ryan Coogler a blueprint for the movie.

Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in two roles as twins confronted by a supernatural evil. It is currently ranked 98% fresh on movie review site Rotten Tomatoes and the trailer can be viewed below.

Coogler tells the San Fransisco Chronicle: "I wanted the movie to feel like a song, so I used Metallica’s One."

Coogler says the film, like the song, "starts off intense, then gets melodic and going somewhere just fucking crazy. But by the time you’re finished, it was clear you were always going to get there."

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich contributed to the Sinners score. Coogler hails from the Bay Area, where Metallica made their name, and says he is a fan of the band but he got into them late.

In Sinners, Michael B. Jordan plays twins Smoke and Stack, described as veterans of the Chicago organized crime wars who come home to a small Mississippi town with hopes of starting a jazz club outside of town.

The white population object but the brothers unite the black and Asian population who are crying out for entertainment.

The song One tells the macabre story of an infantryman who steps on a landmine and wakes to gradually discover he has lost his arms and legs and his five senses.