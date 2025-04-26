Family of late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison launches Kickstarter campaign for unreleased Vimic album Open Your Omen

The unreleased debut album by Joey Jordison's post-Slipknot band Vimic could finally see the light of day as the late drummer's family have launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund its release.

Jordison was fired by Slipknot in 2013 and formed Scar The Martyr, before renaming the band Vimic to "wipe the slate clean".

Their debut album Open Your Omen was expected to be released in 2018 but was derailed when producer Kato Khandwala was killed in a motorcycle accident.

The members of Vimic turned their attention to other projects and Jordison died in 2021 at the age of 46.

Jordison's family have since managed to acquire the rights to the record and hope to finally see it released this year, with the surviving members of Vimic reuniting for an event in the drummer's memory.

In a statement, Jordison's family says: "After years of working to secure the rights to the music, the Jordison Family Estate is releasing Open Your Omen independently to get the album into the hands of the fans that have been asking for it for years.

"Joey didn't do anything small. We want to release this album the way he would have wanted – with the designs he was so actively involved with creating for the CD, double LP, merch, and with the support of his fans to make the biggest splash we can upon release.

"We have added personal items of Joey's to help raise the money needed to manufacture and distribute physical product, market the album, and host a night to remember as Vimic reunites to perform an event honouring Joey's legacy."

As well as his iconic role in Slipknot, Jordison was a member of Murderdolls and Sinsaenum.