Sleep Token have released another song. The epic Damocles, which mixes pop melodies with an epic, arena-dwarfing chorus, is the follow-up to Caramel, which came out earlier this month.

"The track delves into the quiet unravelling beneath the surface, where grandeur fades and unspoken battles take centre stage," reads a statement from the band's earthly representives. "With their signature blend of mystique and vulnerability, Damocles captures the weight of unseen struggle and the haunting echo of former glory, inviting listeners to confront what lies beneath the mask."

The release is the third from Sleep Token’s ‘new era’, which they began teasing at the end of 2023 – several months after the release of third album Take Me Back To Eden – and officially began with the release of Emergence, the first single from the album, last month.

All three tracks will appear on the masked band's new album Even In Arcadia, which is scheduled for release on May 9 via RCA.

In November, Sleep Token were announced as one of the three headliners of Download festival 2025. The weekender, which has a capacity of up to 100,000, will also be headlined this year by Green Day and Korn. It will take place from June 13 to 15 at Castle Donington in Leicestershire.

Sleep Token also recently announced a North American tour for September and October. Full dates below.

Sleep Token - Damocles - YouTube Watch On

Jun 07: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 08: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 14: Donington Download festival, UK

Sep 16: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA

Sep 17: Orlando Kia Center, FL

Sep 18: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 20: Greensboro First Horizon Coliseum, NC

Sep 22: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 23: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Sep 24: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 26: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 27: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 28: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Sep 30: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Oct 01: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Oct 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 05: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 07: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 08: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 10: Oakland Arena, CA

Oct 11: Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, CA

Tickets are on sale now.