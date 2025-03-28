"The soundtrack to the greatest rock'n'roll soap opera ever": The mightiest Fleetwood Mac line-up albums in one handy box

Pulchritudinous platinum perfection

By ( Classic Rock ) published
Fleetwood Mac group portrait
(Image: © Herbert Worthington / Warner Bros. Records)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

For those few remaining souls who don’t own most of this already, here’s the five albums recorded by the mightiest Fleetwood Mac line-up in one handy box. There’s no new remastering and no extras apart from “crystal-clear” vinyl and a limited edition that includes Silver Springs, the B-side that should have been on Rumours.

What you get is the soundtrack to the greatest rock’n’roll soap opera ever. Mick Fleetwood must still mutter a daily prayer of gratitude for running into Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks (whose 1973 Buckingham Nicks is Mac in all but name). Their contribution to 1975’s Fleetwood Mac saved the band for being blues boom relics and surely made worrying about household bills a thing of the past. Stevie Nicks’ Rhiannon and Landslide are deservedly immortal and Christine McVie delivered pop perfection with Say You Love Me, something she does repeatedly across these discs.

Fleetwood Mac - Tusk (Official Music Video) - YouTube Fleetwood Mac - Tusk (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Rumours, still in the UK Vinyl top 20, is the most nakedly personal 40 million-odd seller you’ll find. It’s all marvellous but The Chain, the only song credited to all five members, is especially great and that Formula 1-soundtracking breakdown heralded by John McVie’s nimble bass playing remains spectacular despite the track’s enduring ubiquity.

Legend has it that Tusk was where Buckingham went off the rails, cutting his hair and recording new wave-ish oddities like The Ledge. That’s only half the picture, however, as Nicks and McVie were still ‘knocking out’ the likes of Sara and Think About Me and the title track proves he retained a passing interest in the buttered side of the bread. It’s justifiably hailed as a bit of a masterpiece.

Fleetwood Mac - Little Lies (Official Music Video) - YouTube Fleetwood Mac - Little Lies (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

1982’s Mirage, an attempt to recover lost commercial ground, might be the runt of this litter but it’s impossible to diss the breezy Oh Diane, Nicks’s Gypsy, and McVie’s gorgeous Hold Me which hinted where they’d go next. Tango In The Night (1987) plays like a Greatest Hits album thanks to Seven Wonders, Everywhere, and Little Lies. The tumbling arpeggios of Buckingham’s breathless Big Love is the highlight but the album’s an embarrassment of riches, as is this box.

If you’ve just arrived on the planet and music is new to you, then buy this because it’s all gold. The rest of us need only listen again to be reminded of The Mac’s undeniable greatness.

Pat Carty
Pat Carty

Pat Carty is a writer for Irish monthly music and politics magazine Hot Press. You'll also find him at The Times, Irish Independent, Irish Times and Irish Examiner, and on radio wherever it's broadcast.

Latest in
Foreigner at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2024
Foreigner will complete their Historic Farewell Tour with four different singers – and one of them has recorded Spanish versions of their hits
Fleetwood Mac group portrait
"The soundtrack to the greatest rock'n'roll soap opera ever": The mightiest Fleetwood Mac line-up albums in one handy box
Pete Townshend - The Studio Albums cover art
"This collection embodies both the best and worst of Townshend the artist and arch conceptualist": An overview of the solo career of Pete Townshend, the man who never meant to have a solo career
Linkin Park 2024
Linkin Park launch "the best song we've ever made" Up From The Bottom
Vera Farmiga in 2021
The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga announces debut album with her heavy metal band The Yagas
&#039;Emo&#039; Ed Sheeran busking
Watch Ed Sheeran cover Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club on the New York subway while disguised as an emo busker
Latest in Review
Fleetwood Mac group portrait
"The soundtrack to the greatest rock'n'roll soap opera ever": The mightiest Fleetwood Mac line-up albums in one handy box
Pete Townshend - The Studio Albums cover art
"This collection embodies both the best and worst of Townshend the artist and arch conceptualist": An overview of the solo career of Pete Townshend, the man who never meant to have a solo career
The Horrors
Ghouls Aloud: The Horrors come back from the dead with "a dazzling nocturnal spectacle of sombre reflections and oozing catharsis"
/news/the-darkness-i-hate-myself
"When the storm clouds clear, the band’s innate pop sensibilities shine as brightly as ever": In a world of bread-and-butter rock bands, The Darkness remain the toast of the town
Sex Pistols at the RAH
"Open the dance floor, you’ll never get to do it again." Forget John Lydon's bitter and boring "karaoke" jibes, with Frank Carter up front, the Sex Pistols sound like the world's greatest punk band once more
Arch Enemy posing in an alleyway
Arch Enemy promised they'd throw out the rule book for Blood Dynasty. They didn't go quite that far, but this is the boldest album of the Alissa White-Gluz era - and it kicks ass
Pete Townshend - The Studio Albums cover art

"This collection embodies both the best and worst of Townshend the artist and arch conceptualist": An overview of the solo career of Pete Townshend, the man who never meant to have a solo career

Envy of None – Stygian Wavs

“It’s not about that guy from Rush any more,” says Alex Lifeson. But with four and a half solos, it’s great to have him using those colours again on Envy Of None’s Stygian Wavz
Foreigner at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2024

Foreigner will complete their Historic Farewell Tour with four different singers – and one of them has recorded Spanish versions of their hits
See more latest