Best headphones for vinyl 2020: our pick of 8 headphones to bring the best out of your vinyl

Listening to music on vinyl is all about escapism, and nothing will help you get lost in the grooves and compliment your collection quite like an excellent pair of headphones. From AKG to Sennheiser and Beyerdynamic, in this guide we're going to help you find the best headphones for vinyl.
Being a vinyl nerd extends beyond the records lovingly compiled on your shelves. It involves a pact with the equipment you select to bring that music to life, from a turntable through to an amplifier, speakers and a pair of headphones.
The latter can sometimes fall through the gaps when it comes to considering your home setup, given the prominence that the portability of headphones plays in our commutes, exercise regimes and general day-to-day. A good pair of cans – which are available across multiple price points from reliable sources including Audio-Technica and Sony – situated next to your deck and a comfortable chair at home, though, is a special sort of indulgence.
What are the best headphones for vinyl available today?
The good news is that there’s an awful lot of choice out there, whatever your budget. For cost-conscious vinyl heads, a pair of AKG K72 headphones would do nicely. They offer a sense of depth and scope without breaking the bank, bringing the nuances of the music into focus as studio cans should.
With a little more cash in your pocket, though, look no further than Beyerdynamic’s Amiron headphones. Deeply comfortable, stylish and capable of handling themselves across the genre spectrum, they’re an ideal choice as an upgrade once you know what you’re looking for.
For those who have left wires in the rearview mirror, you could do a lot worse than Sony’s WH-1000XM3 model. Light, comfortable, road-tested and packed with helpful tech, these headphones also offer killer sound that’s balanced, precise and happy to let each element of a song have its moment in the spotlight.
How to choose the best headphones for vinyl
Job number one is, and always will be, bringing home the bacon sound-wise. Skimping on quality in this department will not only sell your record collection short, but render the high-fidelity world of vinyl almost entirely pointless. The same headphones that stand up to scrutiny while streaming on the tube won’t be able to do the heavy lifting here.
You should weigh up whether on-ear (generally emphasising mid-range tones) or over-ear headphones (prioritising the low-end) are for you both sonically and in terms of comfort, and also if open-backed (adding a sense of space, allowing some sound to bleed) or closed-backed (emphasising bass, some basic noise cancellation) cans are your bag.
What’s in a name?
In this instance, quite a lot. Name recognition when it comes to tech is a worthwhile baseline guarantee of quality. In the vinyl world, headphones are employed to allow deep, meaningful access to the music in a solitary fashion, so they need to pass muster. Major brands including Audio-Technica, Sony, and Sennheiser have models catering to every budget and musical preference – you want bass, you got it. You want wide-open proggy sonics, you got that too.
Outside influences
It’s also worth remembering that technology is having an increasing say in the vinyl market, and headphones aren’t immune. There are Bluetooth decks out there now that can be paired with Bluetooth headphones for maximum wire-free convenience (remember that this is a lossy, digital format that will take just a little of this shine off your vinyl experience) while noise cancelling tech has been a major selling point for some time.
The best headphones for vinyl right now
1. Beyerdynamic Amiron
Comfort and stellar sound in the same place
Price: £480/$599 | Open/closed back: Open | Cable: 3m | Noise-cancelling: No | Wireless: No | Connector: 6.3/3.5mm | Remote/Mic: No
These Amiron cans, from German audio equipment manufacturer Beyerdynamic, are a sumptuous option for anyone looking at a mid-range upgrade. If your budget can stretch, these are the best headphones for vinyl right now.
They’re open-backed, offering the usual sense of space, but can handle all sorts of sonic mayhem if asked to. Balancing detailed treble and mid-ranges with bass that does exactly what’s needed, they’re a great utility player.
And, adding to that, they’re comfortable and boast clean, slick design choices that drive home the idea that they’re a high-end choice.
2. Dan Clark Audio Ether 2
Headphones engineering taken to the next level
Price: £1,900/$2,199 | Open/closed back: Open | Cable: 1.8m | Noise-cancelling: No | Wireless: No | Connector: 2.5, 3.5, 4.4, 6.3mm | Remote/Mic: No
Designed and crafted in San Diego, California, the Ether 2 is an exercise in assembling the best pair of audiophile headphones possible.
Comprising interlocking metal and carbon fibre elements, these things are extremely light (the Dan Clark team boast that they’re 90 grams lighter than other models in the Ether Flow range) and very stylish in their industrial chic way.
The sound is designed to be open and responsive, reacting to the dynamic requirements of a wide range of styles. If you’ve got the cash and are seeking something high-end, then these lovingly prepared headphones might be for you.
3. Sennheiser HD660S
Pedigree and versatile sound all in one place
Price: £429/$399 | Open/closed back: Open | Cable: 3m | Noise-cancelling: No | Wireless: No | Connector: 4.4mm balanced, 6.35mm unbalanced, 3.5mm adaptor | Remote/Mic: No
If you’re an avid collector, then there’s a good chance that your vinyl haul will span plenty of genres. That’s where a multi-purpose set of cans like the Sennheiser HD660S comes in very handy.
These headphones are comfortable across the spectrum, promising a balanced experience with enough bass oomph to just about get the job done with tracks that prioritise the low end.
Throw in solid build quality and Sennheiser’s long history in the game and you’ve got a contender. Remember, they’re open-backed and bulky, so you’ll get a bit of sound bleed and not a lot of portability. But that’s sort of the point here, right?
4. Sony WH-1000XM3
Heavyweight package that prizes versatility
Price: £249/£278 | Open/closed back: Closed | Cable: 1.2m | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Wireless: Yes | Connector: 3.5mm | Remote/Mic: Yes
These things arrive packed to the rafters with features. Alongside a peachy mic system and remote, they’re wireless and noise cancelling. Crucially, a set of Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are also light and comfortable.
Sound-wise, these headphones are all about balance. They work hard to present a wide open sound stage, neatly situating vocals and lead lines at the forefront. And they don’t skimp on the bass either, keeping things nicely grounded.
With the battery going from dead to full in three hours and the noise cancelling easily coping with the hustle and bustle of daily life, these are as good a pair of wireless headphones as you’ll find. So good, in fact, that they make this list alongside their wired rivals.
Read the full Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones review
5. AKG K72
The best headphones for vinyl if you’re on a budget
Price: £43/$39 | Open/closed back: Closed | Cable: 3m | Noise-cancelling: No | Wireless: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Remote/Mic: No
These are classic studio headphones delivered at a hyper-competitive price. A set of AKG K72s will step up and do the job asked of them remarkably well considering they come in at around a tenth of the price of some rivals here.
They sound good, offering a sense of scale and prioritising a clear, uncluttered sound stage, and are very comfortable. They’re big and bulky, though, so are again very much designed to get to work at home.
If you’re just getting started with a vinyl collection and are looking for a set of cans to help provide up close and personal access, look no further.
6. Grado SR80e
Unique style meets compelling sound
Price: £84/$99 | Open/closed back: Open | Cable: 3m | Noise-cancelling: No | Wireless: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Remote/Mic: No
By opting to let a pair of Grado SR80e headphones into your life you’re signing up to the brand’s whole retro-chic vibe, but fortunately they can also keep pace sonically.
Build quality is solid enough at this price point, and while their foam earpads will irritate some, they’re light and comfortable to wear for long periods.
Sound-wise we’re talking direct, uncomplicated dynamics and enough bass to keep things interesting. They are resolutely open-backed, though, so you’ll get an awful lot of sound bleeding out. If you’re planning on raising the roof, make it your own rather than the one on the train to work.
7. Shure SRH1540
Pitch-perfect sound and staying power
Price: £399/$449 | Open/closed back: Closed | Cable: 1.8m | Noise-cancelling: No | Wireless: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Remote/Mic: No
Sometimes you want to settle in with a few favourites back-to-back, and that’s where a pair of Shure SRH1540s enter the picture.
Light, spacious and supremely comfortable thanks to their Alcantara pads, these cans won’t aggravate you even after a marathon listening session. That’s a really good thing as sound-wise, they supply the goods in some style.
The SRH1540s are texturally literate and open to new things, laying bare the intricacies of a wide range of styles through propulsive bass and an expressive overall presentation.
8. Audio-Technica ATH-A1000Z
Detail-oriented middleweight contenders
Price: £372/$399 | Open/closed back: Closed | Cable: 3m | Noise-cancelling: No | Wireless: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Remote/Mic: No
Audio-Technica have been reliable contributors to the world of vinyl fandom for years now, and their range of headphones only underlines that pedigree.
Landing around the midway point in their price range, these ATH-A1000Z headphones are lightweight, comfortable and engineered to deliver a wide-ranging, fun listening experience.
They offer a sense of scope, with punchy bass operating in tandem with an overall sense of clarity that helps to situate each musical component. Coming in at under £/$400, these are certainly in the conversation if you’re looking to take the next step and own a pair of the best headphones for vinyl.