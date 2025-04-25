"He can’t wait. None of us can wait.” Oasis start rehearsals next month for their sold-out world tour and Noel Gallagher says he and Liam are mad for it

Noel Gallagher has revealed that Oasis will begin rehearsals next month for their sold-out and eagerly anticipated world tour, and says that he and his brother Liam "can't wait".

Oasis' bandleader phoned in to TalkSport radio this morning, April 25, to talk to host Alan Brazil about his beloved Manchester City, and was asked by the presenter what he was up to at the moment.



“I’m in the studio noodling around,” Gallagher replied. “Just getting ready for rehearsals to start now in about three weeks. And then we’ll see what happens.”

Asked by Brazil if his little brother was "behaving himself", Gallagher said, “He’s great. I was with him yesterday actually. He’s alright, he was on tip-top form. He can’t wait... none of us can wait.”

Oasis' Live 25 tour is set to launch on July 4 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

UK tabloid newspaper The Daily Mail recently obtained photos of Noel and Liam Gallagher together for the first time in over a decade. The pair are reported to have been filming an advert for Adidas.

Noel and Liam Gallagher spotted together for first time in years📹 dailymail pic.twitter.com/5gHwFeConfApril 25, 2025

Meanwhile, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has revealed to NME that Noel Gallagher is working on new songs, but whether these are destined for a new Oasis record is open to question.

"I asked him what he’d been up to, and he said he’d been doing some writing in the studio," Jones said. "I’m assuming he’s doing some writing for either his stuff or if they’re [Oasis] gonna bring out a couple songs."

Oasis Live '25 Tour

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Oct 21: Goyang Stadium, South Korea

Oct 25: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 26: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 01: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 08: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 15: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 16: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 22: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil

Nov 23: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil