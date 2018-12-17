Win a signed copy of Nightwish’s We Were Here book

Following the creation of Endless Forms Most Beautiful – from the demo recordings to the epic world tour – Timo Isoaho has created this incredible 368-page hardback book full of exclusive pictures. A must-have for Nightwish fans, it’s a fascinating look at Finland’s most successful rock band.

We have three copies of the book to give away, all of which are signed by the band themselves! Not bad, huh? For your chance of getting your hands on a copy, all you need to do is answer the question below correctly.

Which of these is the title of a Nightwish song?

a) The Greatest Show On Earth

b) The Greatest Shoe On Earth

c) The Greatest Shop In Perth

The competition closes at 23:59 December 20, 2018.