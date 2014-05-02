Win a pair of tickets to Bloodstock

We're giving away a pair of tickets to Bloodstock Festival to see some of the best bands metal!

Because we’re really kind people at Metal Hammer and want to spread the mighty word of metal, we’re giving away a pair of tickets to Bloodstock. That’s right, you’ll be able to see Megadeth, Emperor, Down, Dimmu Borgir, Amon Amarth, Carcass, Children Of Bodom and a ton more.

To win a pair of tickets just head over to the Team Rock Radio website and answer the VERY EASY question. Seriously, we’ve already given you the answer.

Bloodstock takes place 7-10 August at Catton Park, Derbyshire.