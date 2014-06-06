Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week

If Classic Rock was a cooking show, we're certain this week's list of ingredients would combine to make a delicious, prize-winning stew.

Band Of Skulls — Hoochie Coochie

This sounds like the kind of song you might listen to while driving a motorbike very quickly, in a dangerous fashion, without due care and attention, in a video game. Watch out for Band Of Skulls at Sonisphere.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwUIdCIOJrg)

Night Ranger — Knock Knock Never Stop

Night Ranger say “our new record features classic Night Ranger feel-good, high-energy kick-ass rock’n’roll”. These wise words also apply to this particular song. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QuwO05QABM)

Piston — Leave If You Dare

Piston will be supporting Sebastian Bach in July, but in the meantime, here’s the video for a song which has been getting airplay on TeamRock Radio. It pummels and it thrusts, much like an actual piston.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_k-rfGJGpY)

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers — American Dream Plan B

Taken from the new album Hypnotic Eye (released in late July), ADPB is built on a surprisingly dumb rock’n’roll riff, and this pleases us enormously. [](https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/152630613?secret_token=s-wEgFQ)

Torpedohead — Shanghide

Are you ready for Torpedohead? We’re not sure you are. Because if there’s a band in this week’s roundup that parties hard, we think it might be this group of rowdy Germans.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nD5sTMj0W5M#t=78)

AC Angry — Hellrock Anthem

This anthemic hunk of hellhound hard rock starts with the lines “you turn me off with your lame fucking music”. Cheeky. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HM0DKCCAnTQ#t=109)

Spidergawd — Into Tomorrow

Motorpsycho bassist Bent Saether and drummer Kenneth Kapstad bring the the glam-fuzz-stoner-groove like never before. Golden Earring meets QOTSA you say? We agree. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dL4rOkvrbo8)

Rival State Aces

This is by Rival State. Not Sons. Or Schools. State. Alive, kicking sand in your face, in a tunefully heavy way. And they’re from New Zealand. [](https://soundcloud.com/rivalstate/aces-ep)