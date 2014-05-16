Trending

Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week

By Classic Rock  

From Bedfordshire to Rome via Los Angeles, we scour the globe for new Rock, and find plenty

null

This week we listened to so much new music that our ears actually complained to management. Here are some of the highlights.

Screaming EaglesAll The Way

We’ve featured Screaming Eagles in Classic Rock before, and they’ve appeared on our cover CD. Now they’re back with a big meaty chunk of pop-rock with a chorus that’s bigger and meatier still. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAKoDpZ1xdA)

WeAreHarlotDenial

One of the most hotly-anticipated new bands of 2014, WeAreHarlot come from Los Angeles and make a lot of noise. It’s aggressive but smooth, filthy yet melodic, and we suspect we’ll be hearing a lot more. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTNDbptaxY4)

GuidaYellow Dash

Giuda (pronounced JEW-DA) are from Rome, and were formed in 2007. Which is weird, because they sound exactly like they were formed in Coventry in 1972. Glam-azing. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYJQwUEg6D8)

Paul Hegley BandSmoke and Liquor

Ball-bustin’ blues straight outta Bedfordshire. Think Black Keys, think B.B. King, think big fat guitars. Smoke and Liquor is the lead single from Paul’s debut E.P Shelter, which is out now. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INPP541Juy0)

The Felice Brothers - Cherry Licorice

Some tremendous rhyming going on here: “All I wanna eat is cherry liquorice, I don’t care if it sounds ridic-las”. The Felice Bothers have a new album Favorite Waitres out on June 9, and start a UK tour in London on the same night. [](https://soundcloud.com/dualtone/02-cherry-licorice-1)

ThroneAscender

Doomy stoner rock with a metallic edge. Throne come from London and play their debut headline show at The Cob Gallery in Camden on June 5. [](https://soundcloud.com/indianface/throne-ascender1/)

Smash FashionWicked Ways

Featuring members of The Quireboys, The Dils, Rock City and Smack, Smash Fashion are a little bit Cheap Trick, a little but Faces, some glam, some power pop, and a whole lot of fun. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpNnx47ejMg&amp;ct)

Birth Of JoyGrow

This is great driving record, especially of you happen to be driving some kind of freakish mutant vehicle, at night, through a broken landscape of post-apocalyptic despair and chaotic, monstrous ruin. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-CW_CeFps0)

See more Classic Rock news