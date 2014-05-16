Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week

This week we listened to so much new music that our ears actually complained to management. Here are some of the highlights.

Screaming Eagles — All The Way

We’ve featured Screaming Eagles in Classic Rock before, and they’ve appeared on our cover CD. Now they’re back with a big meaty chunk of pop-rock with a chorus that’s bigger and meatier still. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAKoDpZ1xdA)

WeAreHarlot — Denial

One of the most hotly-anticipated new bands of 2014, WeAreHarlot come from Los Angeles and make a lot of noise. It’s aggressive but smooth, filthy yet melodic, and we suspect we’ll be hearing a lot more. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTNDbptaxY4)

Guida — Yellow Dash

Giuda (pronounced JEW-DA) are from Rome, and were formed in 2007. Which is weird, because they sound exactly like they were formed in Coventry in 1972. Glam-azing. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYJQwUEg6D8)

Paul Hegley Band — Smoke and Liquor

Ball-bustin’ blues straight outta Bedfordshire. Think Black Keys, think B.B. King, think big fat guitars. Smoke and Liquor is the lead single from Paul’s debut E.P Shelter, which is out now. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INPP541Juy0)

The Felice Brothers - Cherry Licorice

Some tremendous rhyming going on here: “All I wanna eat is cherry liquorice, I don’t care if it sounds ridic-las”. The Felice Bothers have a new album Favorite Waitres out on June 9, and start a UK tour in London on the same night. [](https://soundcloud.com/dualtone/02-cherry-licorice-1)

Throne — Ascender

Doomy stoner rock with a metallic edge. Throne come from London and play their debut headline show at The Cob Gallery in Camden on June 5. [](https://soundcloud.com/indianface/throne-ascender1/)

Smash Fashion — Wicked Ways

Featuring members of The Quireboys, The Dils, Rock City and Smack, Smash Fashion are a little bit Cheap Trick, a little but Faces, some glam, some power pop, and a whole lot of fun. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpNnx47ejMg&ct)

Birth Of Joy — Grow

This is great driving record, especially of you happen to be driving some kind of freakish mutant vehicle, at night, through a broken landscape of post-apocalyptic despair and chaotic, monstrous ruin. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-CW_CeFps0)