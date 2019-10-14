Win tickets to a meet and greet with My Vitriol

Fresh off the back of a string of Japanese dates, nu-gaze trailblazers My Vitriol are taking their tour to the UK, and you could win tickets to be there.

The band are heading to Birmingham for the first time in 18 years on October 31 and London on November 1. To celebrate their return to the UK, the band are offering 15 pairs of tickets to the gig of your choice.

There'll be a meet and greet with the band for the winners at both shows, and you'll also get a signed copy of the band's Secret Sessions album.

There are just 15 pairs of tickets up for grabs. And all you have to do to to enter is answer the question below. The closing date is Sunday October 27, transport and accommodation are not included, and you'll need to be able to be in either Birmingham on October 31 or London on November 1 by early evening.

Good luck!