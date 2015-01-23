Win tickets to see Jefferson Starship at Brooklyn Bowl

On January 30th, Jefferson Starship play at London’s Brooklyn Bowl venue, deep in the heart of the O2. It’s an official 50th anniversary show, marking half a century since Jefferson Airplane formed in San Francisco. And we’ve got four tickets to give away.

After releasing the Haight-Asbury classics Somebody To Love and White Rabbit, and headlining Woodstock, the Airplane eventually morphed into the Starship, who hit the heights in the 1980s with gleaming AOR hits like We Built This City and Nothing’s Going To Stop Us Now.

Now they’re coming back to London, and you could be there. Enter our competition, and you could win the following:

Four free tickets to Jefferson Starship 50th Anniversary show * Meet & greet with the band * Four hours of bowling for four people * Unlimited Brooklyn Bowls Famous Fried Chicken Wings * Rock ’n’ Roll Fries * Free shoe hire

