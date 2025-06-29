Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp return to action with maniacal Ramones cover

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have breathed new life into their wildly successful Sunday Lunch franchise, releasing their first new performance since a crazed cover of Rod Stewart's Do Ya Think I'm Sexy was unleashed in April, and their first since Fripp underwent a heart operation in May.

The latest song to fall victim to the pair's wayward artistry is the Ramones' 1978 classic I Wanna Be Sedated, performed in typically ragged fashion, with Fripp wearing a long-haired wig and Willcox sporting a punkier hairpiece.

"I DO NOT WANT TO BE SEDATED FOR TOYAH AND ROBERT'S SUNDAY LUNCH," bellows Fripp, at the song's climax. "I WANT TO BE PRESENT, ENGAGED AND ENTIRELY VIGILANT FOR THE MAYHEM AND ABSURDITY OF THIS KITCHEN."

"And we now go boom boom," adds Toyah, perhaps unnecessarily.

Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch - I Wanna Be Sedated NEW EPISODE - YouTube Watch On

Willcox's An Evening With Toyah: Songs And Stories tour kicks off at the Chelmsford Theatre on March 22, 2026, and wraps up at Perth Town Hall on June 14.

"I will be telling stories that are brand-new, the kind of stories that I have never written about publicly because my last autobiography finished around 2003," says Willcox. "And now there’s 22 years of experience to throw light on.

"There’s a lot of stories to tell, of course there will be new stories from behind the scenes that happened during the late 70s into the 1980s and 90s and I want my evening to be insightful, inspirational with a lot of laughter."

Tickets are available now.

Meanwhile, 13 shows recorded on King Crimson's The Elements tour in 2015 are now available for purchase via digital platform nugs.net.

The schedule included the band's first full UK tour since the 1980s, with bookings in Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester, London, Brighton, Cardiff and Aylesbury, while the band's setlist includes songs written during rehearsals for the tour alongside classics like The Court Of The Crimson King, Epitaph, Larks' Tongues In Aspic, Part I and 21st Century Schizoid Man.