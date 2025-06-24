AFI announce 24-date North American tour

AFI have announced a 24-date run across North America.

Having already played shows in Australia and South America in 2025, the Californian punk quartet will return to the road in September, kicking off their tour in Madison, Wisconsin on September 30.

Described as the band's "first full-scale outing" since the release of their eleventh studio album Bodies in the summer of 2021, and will apparently "offer fans the chance to experience songs from across their extensive catalog", according to a press statement from promoters Live Nation.

AFI North American Tour 2025

Sep 30: Madison The Sylvee,WI

Oct 02: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Oct 03: Chicago Salt Shed, IL

Oct 04: Columbus The Bluestone, OH

Oct 06: Buffalo Buffalo RiverWorks, NY

Oct 07: Cleveland House of Blues Cleveland, OH

Oct 9: Washington, DC The Anthem

Oct 10: Boston Citizens House of Blues, MA

Oct 12: Wallingford The Dome at Oakdale Theatre, CT

Oct 14: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Oct 15:Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Oct 17: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Oct 18: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Oct 20: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Oct 21: North Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Oct 23: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Oct 24: Fort Lauderdale War Memorial Auditorium, FL

Oct 25: Tampa The Ritz Ybor, FL

Oct 28: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Oct 29: Austin ACL Live at Moody Theater, TX

Oct 31: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Nov 01: Salt Lake City Rockwell at the Complex, UT

Nov 4: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Nov 05: San Diego SOMA, CA



Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday, June 27, from 10am, local time.

Canadian darkwave artist TR/ST will support on all dates.

