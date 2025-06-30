“A double-down on the downerism… desolately lovely, miserably minor-key music, with production being their not-so-secret weapon”: Nosound’s To The Core

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

In the 20 years since their debut album, Sol29, Giancarlo Erra’s Nosound have plumbed the depths of bittersweet melancholy like few others. Set deep in the glum-lands of prog and post-rock, the Italian band have eked beauty from sadness on, notably, 2008’s grand Lightdark, the crisply articulate Scintilla (2016) and their most recent, electro-enhanced album, 2018’s Allow Yourself.

Seven years on, the five-track To The Core sees Erra return to more organic sound sources and double down on the downerism. Once again, this is desolately lovely, miserably minor-key music, with Erra’s production skills being Nosound’s not-so-secret weapon.

Bassist Orazio Fabbri and drummer Daniele Michelacci give a mid-tempo pulse to opener The Nothing We Gave. Jagged reverse guitar textures underpin mournful piano Erra’s vocals – refreshingly up front in the mix – as he evokes an empty, half-lit home: ‘Why should I stay if you have already gone?’

Subtly clever writing here: the song shunts up a key in the impassioned chorus to add urgency, then back down again for the morose verse. Low cello lines add doleful class while a whopping bowed guitar line adds hazy heft.

Gloomy piano ushers in the title track, which explores an intriguing story: ‘Are you the same man that I used to fear? Can you tell me what I long to hear?’ A son speaking to his estranged father, perhaps?

Nosound - Worn-out Parts - Official Video (taken from 'To The Core') - YouTube Watch On

It’s raw stuff, almost theatrically so; but authentic too. Acoustic guitars, strings and beat build irresistibly. It leaves a deep impression in just over four minutes – Nosound clearly aim to make emotional impact in a brief period and end before the song outstays its welcome.

Take bleak lead single Worn-Out Parts, with its bone-dry drumbeat, sub-bass and heart-rending harmonies from Erra and guest Louise Pigott. It’s repetitive, but its swelling instrumentation moves, packing a punch belying its five minutes.

Monastic harmonies introduce Interrupt, with piano, cello, bass and washes of sound couching a sourly unsettling wordless female refrain, and portentous low drums to follow.

Michelacci gives a sadly busy groove to Closure, a Gilmouresque lyrical guitar solo capping the claustrophobic tale of a one-way train journey with ‘no stops and no turns.’

With Earth 2025 not exactly a cheery place, To The Core will be a masochistic listen to some. But these artists who know what they’re doing, and this crystalline dose of despair is also a well-rendered work of thoughtful, sensitive art. As ever with Nosound, that’s where the pleasure lies.

To The Core is on sale now via Kscope.