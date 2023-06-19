How to watch Glastonbury 2023: Tune into this year’s Glastonbury festival no matter where you are

This year’s Glastonbury festival takes place between June 21-25 and features a massive lineup of hundreds of artists including Pyramid Stage headliners Guns N’ Roses, Arctic Monkeys and Elton John. And if you weren’t lucky enough to score a ticket, there’s no need to panic as you’ll be able to watch live coverage when it all kicks off.

How to watch Glastonbury 2023

If you’re based in the UK, you’ll be able to watch Glasto free across the BBC’s TV channels and through the BBC iPlayer. But if you’re on holiday and don’t wan’t to miss the action you can instead use a VPN service such as Express VPN which means you’ll still get your Glastonbury fix.

Not only are the BBC showing live and recorded performances, but the broadcaster also has a selection of festival sets from 2022 including Paul McCartney, Phoebe Bridgers, Elbow and more - and further highlights from previous years.

Audio coverage for Glastonbury 2023 is also available on BBC Radio and the BBC Sounds app. So even if a ticket slipped through your fingers, you'll be able to relax and watch without a festival tent to pitch or earplugs to pack.

Who’s playing Glastonbury 2023

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 sold out in just six-minutes, so there are millions of us relying on the BBC’s coverage to guide us through the musical extravaganza. And we don’t want to miss any of it, especially with Guns N’ Roses headlining the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm BST on Saturday night. Friday night’s headliner are Arctic Monkeys, while Elton John will close things out on Sunday evening.

With hundreds of artists playing various stages across the festival site, trying to cram them all into the TV coverage is going to be tough, but here are some of the artists I’m hoping to see over the Glastonbury weekend:

Friday, June 23

Arctic Monkeys, The Churnups, Chvrches, Pale Waves, Sparks, Steve Earle, The Damned, Cassyette and The Chemical Brothers.

Saturday, June 24

Guns N’ Roses, Lana Del Rey, Manic Street Preachers, Maggie Rogers, Rina Sawayama, Maneskin, Leftfield, Joanne Shaw Taylor and Miki Berenyi.

Sunday, June 25

Elton John, Blondie, Queens Of The Stone Age, Nova Twins, Japanese Breakfast, The Hu, Beth Orton, Caroline Polachek, Editors, Slowdive, Alison Goldfrapp and Toyah Willcox & Robert Fripp.

Check out the official Glastonbury website for a full list of artists and their stage times - and the Louder team have also picked out the 10 alternative artists you need to watch at Glastonbury 2023.

Guns N' Roses headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night (Image credit: Katerina Benzova)

How to watch Glastonbury 2023 outside the UK

If you're going to be outside the UK enjoying your summer holiday during the festival, you won’t have immediate access to watch the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage. To watch the festival you’ll need to get a VPN which will enable you to change your current IP address to the one you use at home. It’s not a difficult process and you can get up and running in minutes - and we we recommend using a service such as ExpressVPN.

Click on the link, download the file and install the VPN. Open it up on your device - smartphone, tablet or laptop - click on a server location, pick the stream and you'll be ready for all the Glastonbury action. ExpressVPN also offer a 30-day money back guarantee and an extra three months free if you sign up for a year.

ExpressVPN: The no.1 trusted leader in VPN

ExpressVPN are our top choice when it comes to VPNs. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. They also offer a 30-day money back guarantee and an extra three months free if you sign up for an annual subscription. Perfect for Glastonbury viewing.