Win tickets to Camden Rocks!

This year’s Camden Rocks line-up includes Funeral For A Friend, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead, Ginger Wildheart, Glen Matlock, The Dictators NYC, Heavens Basement, Black Spiders, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Turbowolf and Feed The Rhino.

In March, Skindred were announced along with Modestep, Gun and Hawk Eyes. Keep an eye out as even more bands – including the secret headliner – will be revealed on Monday morning. Camden Rocks takes place on 30th May at over 20 venues around Camden. To see the full line up and buy tickets check out www.camdenrocksfestival.com.

