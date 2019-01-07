Win tickets to an exclusive premiere of Steve Hackett's new album

Prog Magazine has teamed up with InsideOut Music for a special exclusive album premiere of Steve Hackett's forthcoming new album At The Edge Of Light.

Hackett, who graces the cover of the latest issue of Prog Magazine, will release At The Edge Of Light through InsideOut on Friday 25 January. But you can win the chance to hear it on Monday 21 January at an exclusive premiere at the Everyman Cinema in Crystal Palace. The event will be introduced by Hackett himself and everyone who attends will receive a signed postcard. The playback session will be in 5.1 surround sound.

We've got thirty pairs of tickets up for grabs for the event. For your chance to win, e-mail a photograph of yourself with your copy of the Hackett issue of Prog (needless to say, photos of you in a shop with a copy of Prog won't be counted) and we'll be making the draw and notifying winners on Monday 14 January.

E-mail your photos along with name and address here. Mark your e-mails "Steve Hackett Competition".