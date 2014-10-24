Win the chance to film Black Stone Cherry

Black Stone Cherry are filming their show at LG Arena in Birmingham next week for a forthcoming live DVD, and are giving two fans the opportunity to contribute their own, personal footage.

The competition is open to anyone who’s aged 18 and older, and has already purchased tickets to the show at the LG Arena on October 30.

The two winners will be given GoPro cameras to film their experience at the gig, including the live performance… and anything else they choose to film: buying merch, drinking beer, eating hot dogs, talking to other fans or filming that drunk guy slumped outside the urinals. Anything goes.

Then, after the show, the winners will be taken backstage after the show to meet the band. They can film this too. And then they’ll be required to give the cameras back. Sorry.

The official prizes are:

An opportunity to meet the band after the show (winners can take another ticket-holder with them) * A signed merch item to be determine * A film/production credit for their camera work on any official release(s) of the footage

To enter, all you need to do is answer the following question: what was the name of the Black Stone Cherry CD attached to the cover of Classic Rock 197?

Black Stone Cherry - Sex, Lies & Videotape * Black Stone Cherry - Hits, Rarities & Live * Black Stone Cherry - Rod, Jane & Freddy

Send your answer, and your name, to blackstonecherry@teamrock.com — we’ll select a winner at random on Monday.

_Small print: Winners must be 18 and over, will have purchased tickets to the show, and leave a form of identification or a credit card as collateral before they can be given the camera/recording equipment. If winners do not have ID or credit card to provide as collateral, then they will be automatically disqualified and receive no prizes. The competition closes noon on Monday 27 October. Full terms and conditions. _