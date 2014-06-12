Win an audience with Joe Bonamassa!

FIVE lucky people will get to see Joe play an intimate four-song acoustic set at a top-secret Central London location.

There will also be a 20-minute Q&A session with the great man. And if that wasn’t enough, it will all appear in a forthcoming edition of Classic Rock magazine.

The gig will take place at lunchtime on TUESDAY 17 JUNE and you’ll need to get to and from Central London under your own steam – but if that’s not a problem, then you could be there.

To enter the competition simply answer the simple question on our competition page.