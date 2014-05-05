Win a pair of VIP tickets to Sonisphere

We have three pairs of VIP tickets to Sonisphere to give away, so what are you waiting for?

How do you fancy getting the VIP treatment while watching Metallica, Iron Maiden, The Prodigy, Mastodon, Alice In Chains, Limp Bizkit, Slayer, Dream Theater and loads more? Well we’re offering that experience FOR FREE if you’re lucky enough to win our competition.

To enter, just head over to the Team Rock Radio website and answer the eaaaaaaasy question. We’re not kidding, it’s very simple.

Sonisphere takes place 4-6 July at Knebworth Park, Hertfordshire.