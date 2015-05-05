Win a pair of tickets to Download 2015

Next month the infamous Download festival returns to Castle Donington for another three days of drunken mayhem and more bands than you can possibly handle.

And we’re giving you and a mate the opportunity to watch Slipknot, Kiss, Muse, Faith No More, Judas Priest, Black Veil Brides, Motley Crue and LOADS MORE. All you have to do is enter our competition here to be in with a chance of of winning a pair of Download weekend tickets and camping. Pretty sweet, huh?

ENTER THE COMPETITION.

For more details on the festival and for the full line-up, head to http://www.downloadfestival.co.uk.