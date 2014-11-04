Find fireworks to win Bloodstock tickets

Seeing as Guy Fawkes' Night is just around the corner, and everyone loves a bit of pyro, the folks over at Bloodstock are continuing their ever-popular treasure hunts by offering one of you lucky gits the chance to win tickets to Bloodstock 2015 – headlined by Within Temptation and Rob Zombie!

All you’ve got to do is head over to the official Bloodstock site and find the 12 hidden fireworks. If you’re able to locate all of them, you’ll be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to next year’s festival. Easy, huh?

The competition is open until midnight on Friday 7th November. When you think you’ve found all 12, paste the URLs into an email with your name, age and address then send it to comps@bloodstock.uk.com to enter. Winners will be announced next week.

If competitions aren’t your thing, you can also buy tickets to Bloodstock here.