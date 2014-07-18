Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week

This week, as the office air conditioning struggles to cope with the heat, we're ramping up the temperature further with some red-hot chunks of molten rock'n'roll.

Kristy Majors & The Thrill Kills – Broken Lip

This rowdy bunch feature members of Pretty Boy Floyd and Murderdolls, which is “a winning combination by any standards”. That’s what Classic Rock’s Editor-at-large Geoff Barton tells us, and we don’t argue with Geoff. He’s well hard.

Twin Atlantic — I Am An Animal

Little-known fact: bassist Ross McNae’s ultimate rockstar requirement/demand would be cat passports. For his two cats. He misses them on tour. Awww, bless.

Jacuzzi Boys - Be My Prism

Florida’s bubblegum goofballs show what can be done with a dressing up box, a sythesized brass section and some rooftops in Miami. Recently heard doing a Big Audio Dynamite cover of E=MC2 on HBO hit Girls, hopefully it won’t be long before we hear more new stuff from these Boys.

Nai Harvest - Buttercups

Want fuzz, acid and flowers? You can get all three with this shoegazey scorcher from Sheffield duo Nai Harvest. Not only that but they could be playing at a venue near you soon, starting with their hometown’s Tramlines festival on July 27.

American Hi-Fi — Golden State

From the upcoming album Blood & Lemonade, which is a great name for an album but a lousy cocktail. It tastes rubbish, and tends to clot.

**Go Home Productions **— Dancing Like Blood (Bee Gees vs Killing Joke)

Yes, you read that right. It’s Killing Joke versus the Bee Gees. Like a goth disco frequented by castratos, but way better than that sounds.

Trivium – Through Blood & Dirt & Bone

Call it metalcore, call it progressive metal, call it something else altogether, Through Blood & Dirt & Bone still comes from the Vengeance Falls album, which is available now from the charming folk at Roadrunner Records.

Big Wreck — Come What May

The very great Albatross made Classic Rock’s ‘Tracks Of Our Lifetime’ in issue 200, so we’re delighted to see them return with some further experiments in clever neo-prog.