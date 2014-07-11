Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week

We've explored every nook and examined every cranny, and we've discovered much to our liking. So here, then, are the tracks that have slaked our thirst at the oasis of rock this week.

Rose Windows — There Is A Light

We’re not big on the video — it’s all a bit rubbish League of Gentlemen — but the song is great. Imagine if Of Monsters and Men were from Seattle (which Rose Windows are) instead of Reykjavik and you’re close. Especially good when it cranks up at 3’50”.

Bernie Marsden - Linin’ Track

Fans of Aerosmith will be familiar with this fat slice of chugging R&B, as it was reworked by the Toxic Twins as Hangman Jury on their Permanent Vacation album. This is from Bernie’s new album Shine, which features the likes Joe Bonamassa, David Coverdale, Ian Paice and Don Airey. Yikes!

Shaman’s Harvest — Country as Fuck

“You know when I’m down on my luck, that’s when I’m country as fuck”. That’s C&W in a nutshell, right there, from Jefferson City’s finest purveyors of rootin’, tootin’, six-gun shootin’ country-ass swagger.

Otherwise – Darker Side Of The Moon

We like people with ambition, and Otherwise certainly have that: “We hope that our album ‘Peace At All Costs’ will help the world navigate the depths of its own darkness and break through into the Light on the other side”, say the band. In the meantime, this new single is a beast of a song with a gigantic, growly chorus.

Blacklist Royals — Righteous Child

If you like the Gaslight Anthem you’ll surely find much here to enjoy. Brothers Nat and Rob Rufus bring a sense of urgency to this rollicking track, taken from the band’s new album Die Young With Me (out August 25).

Elephant Stone - Three Poisons

Gliding in on the incense and peppermint wave of nu-psychedelia comes Canada’s Elephant Stone, with a tingly, circuitous joss-stick groover. Tune in if you like Tame Impala, Revolver-era Beatles or The Walking Seeds.

The Dowling Poole - Saving It All For A Saturday

It’s “Kinda Squeeze-ish weirdo pop - in a good way”, says Classic Rock’s assistant features editor. To be frank, Squeeze-ish weirdo pop sounds pretty good whatever way you spin it. Especially when you throw in a smidgen of The Cardiacs.

Black Label Society — Angel of Mercy

Zakk Wylde puts away his many bee-coloured axes and pulls out a mighty, mirror-finish twin-neck for this Big Rock Ballad. There’s a hint of Stairway to Heaven in that solo.