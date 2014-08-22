Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week

This week we climbed the bountiful tree of rock once again, and selected the very ripest fruit for your enjoyment. Mmmm, delicious.

Hawkwind featuring Brian Blessed — Sonic Attack

If there’s any more perfect coupling in the entire history of rock than spectral loons Hawkwind and thespian mountain climber Brian Blessed, we’re not aware of it. Worth listening to simply to hear Blessed’s pronunciation of the word ‘orgasm’. Gordon’s Alive! Diiiive! Etc!

Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats — Runaway Girls

They get around this lot. One minute they’re wowing the crowds as tour support to Black Sabbath, the next they’re doing the hipster festival circuit. And to think a year ago they didn’t want their identities revealed. ‘Artistes’, eh? The new single is a Bigelf-like doom-jazz swinger with a vid mixing sex, drugs, war and easy riders. Standard.

Cowbell — She’s All Over You

We’re all over this Stoke Newington duo Jack Sandham (geetars) and Wednesday Lyle (drumz) as they hit a sweet, shimmying 60s R&B spot with this stripped-down newie, and its accompanying black and white clip. It’s taken from their latest release, the New Orleans-inspired Skeleton Soul. More Cowbell, indeed.

Jane’s Addiction - Idiots Rule

Yearrgghhh it’s Friday! So why not celebrate the weekend with a round of rip-roaring ‘choon Idiots Rule, off JA’s debut Nothing’s Shocking – currently on its 25th anniversary tour. It’s probably a good thing we’re not actually ruled by idiots… or are we??! Eh?! Discuss.

Cimino — Alive

Cimino describe themselves as a “hard rock powerhouse from Kansas City”, and are so committed to the task of rocking that one of them actually gets a tattoo during the shooting of the video. Nice tune, sweet solo, big chorus. Result.

Tribazik — Tools Of Mass Creation

This is exciting! The use of bongo drums in any kind of rock environment is a sure indication that too many bad drugs have been consumed, but we’d love to know what this lot are on, for TOMC’s freaky brilliance places the band right at the head of the nascent cosmic metal movement. This is a genre we invented just now.

Afghan Whigs — Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Is there a better way to end the week than with Greg Dulli and chums sneaking their way through a brooding, sinister, take on The Police’s pop classic? Yes, but only by starting at the top of this list and listening again.

The Bots — All I Really Want

Brother duo from “a very rough part of LA”, The Bots deal in grungy, scuzzy alt-rock’n’roll. They’re only about 12 (well, not quite that young, but still pretty damn youthful) but have played alongside Black Sabbath at Hyde Park, Damon Albarn brought them along for a bunch of Blur shows, Radio 1 like ‘em… all that and they only recently stopped being managed by their mother.