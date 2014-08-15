Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week

This week's choice includes music from as far apart as Australia and Sweden, and a bunch of places in-between. All of it contains vast amounts of riffwizardry.

Sixx A.M. — Gotta Get It Right

Mötley Who? While the Sunset Strip legends dither over whether they’re retiring or not, bass-thing Nikki Sixx has snuck out this brand new track from his side-project’s upcoming third album. And good news for Crüe haters – with its 21st century glam-stomp chorus, it sounds nothing like the Crue.

Ryan Adams — Gimme Something Good

He’s back! Ryan Adams returns with the kind of tune only he can write, courtesy of a big chorus stuffed with both hope and melancholy. The video features an appearance from the ever-delightful Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

Crobot — Nowhere to Hide

Sounds a bit like ‘robot’, or ‘cronut’… a robot crossed with a cronut??? Mmmm, sugary cyborgs. Anyway, this Pennsylvania-based group worked with Clutch’s producer Machine (the robotic theme really won’t die will it?) on new album Something Supernatural, and the stylish, riff-tastic results are a joy to ingest.

The Living Eyes — Guilty Pleasures

If ever we needed something to to blow away the cobwebs, we’d call on Aussie garage punkers The Living Eyes. Last time round we saw them thrashing around in newspaper dresses on Eat It Up. This is their latest blast. It’s no guilty pleasure to us.

Goat — Words

With one (perhaps a third?) eye on Liverpool Psych Fest in September, here’s the new track from psychotropic Swedes Goat. Live they’re a cosmic collision of tribal rock, kraut, funk and prog with awesome stage outfits to match. Words is an eye-frying taster.

Fox And The Law — Cheap Talk

Fox And The Law claim to be influenced by “T-Rex, The Stooges and Stevie Ray Vaughan”, and a swift listen to this glam stomper will confirm that diagnosis. Last year, they headlined Seattle’s brilliantly-named Psychedelic Holiday Freak Out, and if that weren’t mind-bending enough, they’ll be touring the UK in September.

Simon McBride — It’s Not Over

From winning Guitarist Magazine’s “Young Guitarist of the Year” competition as a 15-year-old to supporting the likes of the two main Joes (Bonamassa and Satriani), McBride — whose last album Crossing The Line was popular at Classic Rock HQ — returns with a slice of blues rock that’s fatter than a hippo’s elbow.

Ventenner — Six Blood

We looked up Ventenner in the dictionary, and it doesn’t exist. Anyway, the press release accompanying this rowdy hunk of industro-grunge describes it as beating “with an underlining paranoia before an explosion of guitars”, so we very much assume that the band themselves are real.