New vinyl releases 2021: Here’s what’s coming out in rock, metal, prog and more

The music world has been slowly getting back on its feet after an awful 2020, with many bands using the enforced break from touring to lay down some magic in the studio. There have been some cracking albums released already, but there's more to come… much more, including new vinyl album releases from artists including Iron Maiden, Yes, Dream Theater and Cradle Of Filth on the horizon, along with upcoming vinyl releases of old favourites from the likes of Metallica, Genesis and Ozzy Osbourne.

With so many records locked in for the remainder of the year it can be hard keeping up with everything, so to help we’ve complied a list of the best upcoming and new record releases on vinyl, complete with dates, info and more to keep you up to speed.

From brand new albums through to high quality reissues, there’s loads to look forward to. We’ll be regularly updating this page, so keep it bookmarked so you'll know what's coming out.

New vinyl album releases: Classic Rock

New and noteworthy

August

Danko Jones: Power Trio - out August 27

Canadian outfit Danko Jones are preparing to launch their brand new studio album Power Trio later this month and it’ll feature the singles Start The Show, Saturday and I Want Out. Over at EMP, you can grab the record on striking red vinyl.View Deal

September

Ozzy Osbourne: No More Tears - out September 17

Ozzy's much-loved sixth studio solo album No More Tears will be reissued in September to mark its 30th anniversary. The 2LP set will be pressed on 180g vinyl and contain demos and live tracks. Pre-order it from Amazon.View Deal

Tremonti: Marching In Time - out September 24

Guitar guru Mark Tremonti returns with his first record since 2018’s A Dying Machine. The Alter Bridge member recently shared the sprawling title track and we’re very much looking forward to giving this a spin. Townsend Music have the double silver vinyl available to pre-order.View Deal

October

Black Sabbath: Technical Ecstasy - out October 1

Black Sabbath's seventh studio album Technical Ecstasy is headed for a deluxe reissue featuring more than 90 minutes of previously unreleased outtakes. The original album has been remastered too, with the whole package spread across five LP. Pre-order now from Townsend Music.View Deal

Jerry Cantrell: Brighten - out October 29

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell will release his third solo album in October. It features a star-studded cast of musicians, including Duff McKagan and Greg Puciato. You can pre-order Brighten from Amazon in electric blue vinyl.View Deal

New vinyl album releases: Metal

New and noteworthy

Opeth: Blackwater Park 20th anniversary

Opeth have revisited their classic fifth album Blackwater Park to celebrate its 20th anniversary. It’s pressed on heavyweight vinyl and features new liner notes. EMP have an exclusive double green vinyl edition which you can buy right now.View Deal

August

Deafheaven: Infinite Granite - out August 20

Deafheaven will return with their fifth album Infinite Granite this month, with the band announcing the record alongside the first single Great Mass Of Color. Amazon have opened pre-orders on the Neptune Blue vinyl pressing.View Deal

Turnstile: Glow On - out August 27

Turnstile will follow 2018’s Time & Space with Glow On this month. The band describe it as “15 tracks devoid of borders, boundaries, or entry obstacles, only abundant imagination, heart, and grooves plucked from all corners of the musical spectrum.” Nice! Get it over at EMP.View Deal

September

Metallica: The Black Album - out September 10

Metallica’s classic Black Album turns 30 this year and the band are celebrating the milestone with a special anniversary edition, which includes a tribute album with 53 artists. The massive deluxe box set is available from Townsend MusicView Deal

Employed To Serve: Conquering - out September 17

There’s not long to wait until we hear Employed To Serve’s brand new album Conquering – and if Exist and Mark Of The Grave are anything to go by, we’re in for something special. Townsend Music have the record in Transparent Amethyst, Clear and Baby Blue vinyl.View Deal

Alien Weaponry: Tangaroa - out September 17

New Zealand’s Alien Weaponry are back with their new album Tangaroa – the follow-up to the trio’s 2018 record Tū. The single Buried Underground was a slice of magic and the full album is sure to be equally as good. Pre-order it from Amazon.

View Deal

October

Cradle Of Filth: Existence Is Futile - October 22

Dani Filth and co. announced Existence Is Futile by unleashing the track Crawling King Chaos and it should be a good indicator of what to expect from Cradle Of Filth’s 13th studio album. EMP have the 2LP picture disc version available to pre-order.View Deal

New vinyl album releases: Prog

New and noteworthy

August

Tesseract: Portals - out August 27

Tesseract’s new live album Portals is on its way and will be released as a triple vinyl package alongside a Blu-ray release. It was recorded in 2020 and can be pre-ordered right now at Amazon.

View Deal

Leprous: Aphelion - out August 27

Norway's Leprous will mark their 20th anniversary with their seventh studio album Aphelion later this month. It'll be released on 2LP and pressed on 180-gram vinyl, complete with two bonus tracks. The package also comes with the album on CD. Get it from EMP.View Deal

September

Steve Hackett: Surrender Of Silence - out September 10

Steve Hackett has been in a rich vein of form over the last six years, releasing four studio albums in that time - and he’s not stopping, as his 27th studio album Surrender Of Silence is on its way. You can pre-order the 2LP/CD set from Amazon.View Deal

Genesis: The Last Domino? - out September 17

To celebrate the Genesis reunion tour, The Last Domino? 4LP set is about to be launched featuring a collection of the band’s best-loved material from down through the years. You can grab it from Townsend Music. View Deal

Vangelis: Juno To Jupiter - out September 24

Vangelis is preparing to release his new album Juno To Jupiter, which as you might expect given the title, has been inspired by NASA’s exploration of the gas giant. You can pre-order it now from Amazon.View Deal

Public Service Broadcasting: Bright Magic - out September 24

Bright Magic is Public Service Broadcasting's fourth studio album and is split into three parts: Building A City, Building A Myth and Bright Magic. Amazon have opened pre-orders for the vinyl edition which comes with a download code.View Deal

October