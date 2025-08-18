How to watch Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home: BBC film a "candid and moving portrait of Birmingham’s favourite son"

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Date: TBC - Originall set for Monday, August 18

Time: TBC

UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer

A new documentary charting the last three years of Ozzy Osbourne’s life will shown on the BBC and on the BBC iPlayer.

The 60-minute film titled Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was recorded between 2022 -2025 and follows Ozzy and Sharon as they return to the UK after living in Los Angeles for 25 years, and also shows Ozzy's preparations for his poignant Back To The Beginning show at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was originally scheduled to be broadcast on Monday, August 18 at 9pm, but the hour-long film has been removed from the BBC's schedule.

A spokesperson for the BBC told RadioTimes.com: "The film has moved in the schedules and we'll confirm new details in due course."

How to watch in the UK

If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you'll be able to watch the hour-long documentary live via the BBC iPlayer.

How to watch from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Speaking about the film, BBC Head Of Commissioning, Documentaries, Clare Sillery said: “We are honoured to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family. The film captures an intimate glimpse into their journey as they prepare to return to the UK.

“It features family moments, humour, reflection and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon. We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy’s fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

Ozzy died at his Buckinghamshire home on July 22, 17 days after he reunited onstage with his fellow Black Sabbath co-founders for their final show together.