Amazon's Prime Day vinyl and CD sale includes classics that should be in every rock and metal fan's collection – save up to 46%

The big Prime Day music deals are continuing to flood in and if you're looking to fill up your CD or vinyl collection, then you're in luck because Amazon have a massive sale on piles of rock, metal, prog and alternative CDs and vinyl, making this a great time to stock up.

Let's get things started with 15% off the Amazon exclusive Mineral Blend LP of Ghost’s latest album Skeletá - it’s down from £33.99 to £28.89. Pretty sure this will go quick, so grab your copy while you can.

If a bit of Def Leppard is more your thing, then there’s 36% off the double vinyl edition of their Pyromania 40 album, with Amazon knocking it down from £34.99 to £22.49.

Below you’ll find more of my favourites - and for more Prime Day vinyl deals or Prime Day turntable deals, we have you covered right here on Louder.

Amazon Prime Day CD & vinyl sale - save up to 46%

While there are some awesome Prime Day deals on tech, I've uncovered and whole heap of CDs and vinyl records on sale at Amazon UK. There's discounts on albums by bands including AC/DC, Ghost, Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses, Gojira and more.

Guns N' Roses' Greatest Hits double vinyl album is down 15% this Prime Day, with the price reduced from £37.99 to £32.29. It's a cracking selection of tracks including Welcome To The Jungle, Patience, You Could Be Mine and November Rain. And there’s no room for simple sides A, B, C and D - no, the sides on the vinyl are labeled G, N, F’N, R. Nice!

A number of AC/DC albums were previously reissued on gold vinyl to mark the band's 50th anniversary, and Amazon are selling the limited edition Highway To Hell album with 15% off - it’s down from £32.49 to £27.62. A nice slice of vinyl to add to the collection.

Going back to the days when Sammy Hagar led Van Halen and their record Live In Dallas 1991. It’s down 25% from £28.79 to £21.59. Along with tracks like Poundcake, Why Can’t This Be Love, Best Of Both Worlds and Finish What Ya Started, what make this release interesting is that side 4 of the vinyl features the Van Halen logo which is etched on to the disc.

Testament's Brotherhood Of The Snake on 2LP venomous green vinyl is also on sale this Prime Day, with the price squeezed from £31.99 to £23.99 - a saving of 25%.

And talking of green vinyl, Gojira's L’enfant Sauvage on 2LP Forest Green vinyl also has a nice discount - it's down from £38.23 to £29.74. I thought they were excellent at the final Black Sabbath concert and if that was your introduction to the band, then this is a neat pick-up.

My final pick goes to this 27% saving on the double blue vinyl pressing of King Diamond’s 1998 album Voodoo, with Amazon casting some Louisiana Darkness on the price, taking it down from £23.77 to £17.26.

If you're looking for something to play your new purchases on, take a look at our list of the best record players or choose something from our guide to the best CD players around.