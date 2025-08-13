“Holds its own against its more famous predecessor – a worthy reminder of Jon Hiseman’s considerable talents”: Colosseum’s Live 05

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Curated from three 2005 concerts in Austria and Germany, Colosseum double live album Live 05 is reissued to mark what would have been the 80th birthday of drummer Jon Hiseman.

He’s joined here by his wife Barbara Thompson on various saxophones, guitarist Clem Clempson, Dave Greenslade on keys, vocalist Chris Farlowe and Mark Clarke on bass.

The members are clearly enjoying themselves and relishing the chance to stretch out in the improvised sections, from the reliably excellent Greenslade taking the lead in February’s Valentine to Hiseman’s typically vigorous drum solo.

The title evokes 1971’s classic Colosseum Live album, although there are only three songs shared between the two releases. Among those, the group put a different spin on Rope Ladder To The Moon, choosing a Steely Dan-style jazz-rock approach rather than the frantic double-kick beat Hiseman plays on the older version.

Stormy Monday Blues, first recorded by Earl Hines back in 1942, retains the sound and style of the 1971 performance, with a heavy blues groove that feels like a kindred spirit to what The Allman Brothers Band were doing in the late 60s and early 70s.

The band’s progressive inclinations assert themselves in the three-part Valentyne Suite from their 1969 release. The Grass Is Greener is distinctly funkier than the 1971 studio version, which has more of a psych, proto-prog vibe.

Live 05 is a very honest representation of the experience: Farlowe audibly stretches for some of the big, high moments in Lost Angeles and the odd duff note pops up in Theme For An Imaginary Western.

This reissue, pressed from the original masters, includes a new 24-page booklet of photos and tributes to Hiseman from his friends and family. Overall, Live 05 comfortably holds its own against the more famous and celebrated 1971 predecessor, and stands as a worthy reminder of Hiseman’s considerable talents.

Live 05 is on sale now via Repertoire Records.