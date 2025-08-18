Bad Omens announce 2025 European tour - including their biggest UK shows ever
One of metalcore's fastest-rising bands will return to the UK and Europe this winter
Bad Omens have revealed that they will be returning to the UK and Europe this winter courtesy of a tour that will include some of their biggest headline shows ever. Kicking off on November 21 in Dublin and heading through the UK via arenas in Glasgow, London, Manchester and Nottingham, the fast-rising metalcore heavyweights will then head to the European mainland for stops in Brussels, Paris, Zurich, Nuremberg, Berlin, Hamburg and Oberhausen, before wrapping things up in Amsterdam.
The tour, titled the Do You Feel Love tour, is rumoured to be in support of an incoming new album, with the band's dramatic, emotional new single, Specter, dropping just last week.
Support on the tour will come from posthardcore favourites Bilmuri and The Ghost Inside. See the full list of dates and venues below.
It's been an explosive few years for Bad Omens, whose last album, 2022's The Death Of Peace Of Mind, saw their popularity skyrocket, making something of a modern metalcore icon of frontman Noah Sebastian. The singer ended up deleting his social media accounts at the end of 2023 - something he told Metal Hammer a couple of months later came about because he grew increasingly uncomfortable with the scrutiny and attention his bigger profile was attracting.
"I was trying to use my socials, and I just had to constantly mute them,” he tells us. “I got really tired of seeing my own face, or seeing a stranger’s opinion of me every day. I don’t think that’s healthy. I’ve seen these accounts that collect baby pictures of me they find on a distant relative’s Facebook and make an entire shrine out of them. It’s very one-sided, you know.
"If there was a female artist that I admired and I had a collection of pictures of her as an underage child, people would probably fucking try to put me in jail. It’d be weird, it’d be extremely inappropriate. It’s really funny how selective people are with their ethics.”
Bad Omens European tour 2025
Nov 21: Dublin IE 3Arena
Nov 23: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Nov 26: London Alexandra Palace
Nov 28: Manchester Co-op Live
Nov 29: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Dec 1: Brussels Forest National
Dec 2: Paris Zenith
Dec 4: Zurich The Hall
Dec 5: Nuremberg PSD Bank Nürnberg Arena
Dec 6: Berlin Max Schmelling Halle
Dec 9: Hamburg Barclays Arena
Dec 10: Oberhausen Rudolf Weber-ARENA
Dec 12: Amsterdam AFAS Live
