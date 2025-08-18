So there's a Sleep Token tribute band now and it honestly looks like great fun

You know you've truly made it when you've finally got your own tribute band. Some of them are actually pretty damn decent, too - Popestars (Ghost), The Black Charade (My Chemical Romance) and Korn Again (Korn...obviously) are just some of the cover bands this writer has seen pay exceptionally spot-on homage to rock icons in recent years, and at much more reasonable prices than your average arena gig.

Now, Sleep Token - unquestionably the biggest thing to hit metal in decades - have officially joined the enviable pantheon of rock heavyweights with their own tribute bands. Enter: Sleep Broken, who have been playing to packed rooms of hundreds of people around the UK in recent weeks, including a show at MK11 in Milton Keynes over the weekend that we just happened to have some eyes in.

Take a look at some footage from the show below. You'd have to imagine that Vessel and the lads would approve.

It's been a big year for Sleep Token, who released latest album Even In Arcadia in May to huge chart success and positive reviews and played their biggest show ever by headlining Download for the first time.

Covering the show for Metal Hammer, Rich Hobson wrote of Sleep Token's historic headline set in a four-star review: "Even against Green Day, whose Donington debut feels long overdue and Korn, who have their own illustrious past at the festival, Sleep Token headlining Download Festival 2025 feels truly momentous, a legendary event in the making. And their story is still not finished. Number one album, sold out tours, they are the metal sensation of the decade, if not century, and this set draws a line in the sand for doubters. Like it or not, they’re top of the world right now."