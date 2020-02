Vinyl : it’s the format that’s making the mother of all comebacks, so cue our mammoth 70-page celebration, featuring 250 Albums You Must Own On Vinyl plus much more!

There’s a free 15-track CD too, featuring new tracks from: Europe, Black Star Riders, Nightwish, Toto, UFO, Von Hertzen Brothers, The Answer, Jesse Malin, Beth Hart and more.

And don’t forget your free mini-mag featuring Metallica, Steven Wilson and Ginger for starters.

Read more about the latest issue here.