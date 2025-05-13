Recommended reading

Olivia Rodrigo reveals bill for huge BST Hyde Park headline show in London, with hotly-tipped emerging artists Florence Road, Aziya and Flowerovlove joining The Last Dinner Party, Girl in Red and more

Olivia Rodrigo's headline show at London's BST Hyde Park festival will feature some of the UK and Ireland's finest emerging talent

The full line-up for Olivia Rodrigo's first headline performance at a UK festival has been announced.

The 22-year-old Californian alternative/pop-punk superstar is set to headline the opening night of this summer's BST Hyde Park festivities on Friday, June 27, 48 hours before she has the honour of closing Glastonbury 2025 as the Sunday night headliner on the site's iconic Pyramid Stage.

It had previously been announced that Rodrigo's support acts at Hyde Park will include The Last Dinner Party, winners of the Best New Act category at this year's BRIT Awards, and Norwegian alt.pop singer-songwriter Girl In Red.

New additions to the bill announce today include fast-rising 'mini skirt warrior' Flowerovlove (aka 19-year-old Londoner Joyce Cissé), Ireland's hotly-tipped alt.rock quartet Florence Road, signed to major label Warners straight from school, and multi-talented London alt.rocker Aziya, whose Spotify bio boldly declares "I produce songs that I would want Debbie Harry to sing, Prince to co-produce, and John Bonham to drum on."

Other artists gracing the central London Royal Park on the day include Los Angeles-based bedroom pop duo Between Friends (brother and sister duo Brandon and Savannah Hudson), Brighton alt.pop star Caity Baser, and Scottish singer/songwriter Katie Gregson-Macleod.

Seek out tickets for the one-day event, and all this summer's BST Hyde Park shows, are available here. Other headline acts at the festival include the legendary Stevie Wonder, Jeff Lynne's ELO, Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts and pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter.

Previous headliners at BST Hyde Park include Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Pink, Guns N' Roses, Stevie Nicks, and Elton John.

