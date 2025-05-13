"I'm going to die happy." Man who spent $12,495 to be Kiss icon Gene Simmons' roadie for a day has zero regrets

A retired corrections officer who spent $12,495 to be Kiss icon Gene Simmons' roadie for a day says he will die happy.

In March, Simmons announced the pricey 'Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience' package for his current solo band tour. The deal allowed one fan to join Simmons' road crew for a date on the tour.

And while some scoffed at the price tag, retired corrections sergeant Dwayne Rosado splashed out for the package for Simmons' show on 5 May at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Rosado, who brought his son Zach along for the experience, says it was worth every penny.

He tells the New York Times: "You only live once, and I want to experience life. I’m not going to die with a lot of money. I’m going to die happy."

The deal included a soundcheck with the band, a meal with Simmons, a roadie experience and hanging out in Simmons' backstage dressing room.

The father and son were even introduced by the star to the audience. Watch the video of that moment below.

Rosado adds: "It felt awkward, because I have a whole crowd in front of me, and all I wanted to do is hug him. I didn’t care about anything else that was going on.

"Nothing can beat tonight. It’s cemented in Kisstory now, because it’s going to be on YouTube and everything else. So I’ll get to look back and see that moment forever."

According to the NYT, Simmons praised Rosado for doing a great job as a parent and keeping his son away from illicit substances. Simmons also fielded some tough questions, including being asked to explain the price tag for the experience.

Simmons said: "There’s free market, supply and demand. People want to do it, you do it. You buy a Rolls because you want a Rolls, but a Volkswagen will get you there, too."