Ardbeg’s Monsters Of Smoke trio reduced for Cyber Monday

By Scott Munro
published

Ardbeg’s monstrous tasting set is on sale at Amazon right now - and full-sized bottles including Ardbeg Uigeadail and the Ardbeg 10 are also reduced for Cyber Monday

Ardbeg’s Monsters Of Smoke for Cyber Monday
(Image credit: Ardbeg)

When it comes to the smokier side of scotch whisky, there’s nothing quite like the south coast of the beautiful isle of Islay to give you a peaty smack about the chops.

The distilleries of Laphroaig, Lagavulin and Ardbeg sit nestled along the rugged Islay coastline within a couple of miles of each other, each one delivering deliciously different smokey drams. And right now for Cyber Monday, you can experience a taste of the magical island with Amazon knocking 18% from the price of the Ardbeg Monsters Of Smoke tasting set. It’s down from £39 to £31.96 (opens in new tab) - and would make for a great gift or a wee tipple for yourself.

Ardbeg Monsters Of Smoke: Was (opens in new tab)

Ardbeg Monsters Of Smoke: Was £39, now £31.96 (opens in new tab)
This tasting set gives you three 20cl drams to try - the classic Ardbeg 10, the Ardbeg An Oa and the five year old Wee Beastie. A great offer for a taste of Islay and a fun evening awaits trying them side by side.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The pack contains three 20cl bottles from Ardbeg’s core range: the Ardbeg 10, Ardbeg An Oa and Ardbeg’s 5-year-old Wee Beastie. It’s a great way to try a few drams before putting the money down for a full bottle. But if you ARE on the hunt for full bottles at a discount, Amazon also have you covered - but best be quick as the Cyber Monday deals will be ending in the UK son.

You can pick up a bottle of Ardbeg Uigeadail - just ask for an ‘oogy’ at the bar - for £57.99 (opens in new tab), that’s down from its RRP of £66. This is a formidable dram, mixing ex-bourbon and ex-sherry cask maturation for a rich, delicious experience.

A 70cl bottle of the Ardbeg 10, which features in the Monsters Of Smoke pack, can also be picked up with 20% off at Amazon - down from £47.50 to £37.99 (opens in new tab). This is my favourite Ardbeg expression - lots of lemon and lime notes, with a punch of peat. A cracker.

The Ardbeg An Oa can also be picked up with 11% off too - down from £49.50 to £43.90 (opens in new tab). Lots of aniseed flavours for me this one and a good alternative to the 10 year old.

And don’t forget, we’ve got our Cyber Monday alcohol deals page which features a range of bang for your buck bottles. Enjoy!

Further Cyber Monday guides

Scott Munro
Scott Munro

Scott looks after and updates Louder’s online buyer’s guides and also scouts out the best deals for music fans from every corner of the internet. He's spent more than 28 years in newspapers and magazines as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014, where he wrote extensively about rock, metal, prog and more, before moving to the eCommerce team full-time in 2020. Scott has previous written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to video games, travel and whisky.