This deal on Permission To Land… Again by The Darkness is really Growing On Me - save up to 31% on this 5LP modern rock classic

We're now deep into the fourth and final day of the Prime Day vinyl deals and we’ve been lucky enough to see some excellent discounts over the last few days - but this one is especially nice as it’s a personal favourite.

Amazon have cut the price on Permission To Land… Again by The Darkness by 31% in the US, taking the price down on this sprawling 5LP box set from $99.98 to $68.50.

And fans in the UK needn’t feel left out either because Amazon have another deal that’s definitely Growing On Me - and that’s the same 5LP collection released to mark the landmark album’s 20th anniversary down from £63.68 to £56.97.

This collection features not only the original release but also b-sides, unreleased demos and a whole bunch of live material, too – a total of 48 songs in all.

Save 31% The Darkness Permission To Land... Again: was $99.98 now $68.50 at Amazon This massive box set was released to mark the 20th anniversary of The Darkness' debut album Permission To Land. It's packed with early versions, live cuts & more and even includes the band's Christmas anthem Christmas Time (Don't Let the Bells End). Magnificent!

Back in 2003, you couldn’t go anywhere without hearing Justin Hawkins’ distinctive high-pitched vocals, which helped springboard The Darkness into superstardom.

Promo videos from Permission To Land were played constantly on MTV2, my local pub's juke box had it on constant spin, everyone talked about their live shows, and a few years later in Scotland, the weekly football TV show Sportscene even used Love Is Only A Feeling as its intro music.

Twenty years on, the seismic impact of that album was celebrated with the release of a this 5LP box set, Permission To Land… Again.

This collection contains five beautiful slabs of vinyl – one featuring the original album in its entirety, the rest made up of flip sides, unreleased demos, a load of scintillating live tracks and more. The live tracks in question are taken from the band’s legendary 2003 concerts at the London Astoria and Knebworth (where they supported Robbie Williams).

Each of the records is contained within its own picture sleeve, with the five LPs being packaged up in a protective hardshell box. Oh, and you also get a colour booklet featuring the lyrics to some of The Darkness’s iconic songs, meaning you can sing along to your heart’s content.

If you want to grab this box set at a reduced price, be quick as Prime Day is almost over. And for more last-minute discounts, make sure and check out Louder’s main Prime Day Music deals page, and we're also collecting all the Prime Day turntable deals too.