Pure Reason Revolution announce The Dark Third 20th Anniversary UK shows with Chloë Alper

UK prog rockers Pure Reason Revolution have announced two UK shows in February 2026, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's much-loved 2006 debut album The Dark Third.

The shows will also see the return of fellow founding member Chloe Alper to the band's ranks for the first time since she stepped down from live duty in 2022 due to prior commitments with the indie rock band James, with whom she performs as a live session performer.

"I‘m thrilled to be back on stage with Chloë," enthuses guitarist and vocalist Jon Courtney. "It’s staggering to think it’s been 20 years! I really can’t wait to play the album in full - these shows are going to be epic.”

“I’m really excited to honour such a special anniversary with these live shows," adds Alper. It will be really special to be back on stage together and I can’t wait to play some of the songs that, in many ways, helped establish the Pure Reason Revolution sound.”

The band will play Manchester's Club Academy on February 13 and London's Islington Assembly Hall on February 15 as quintet with Annicke Shireen (vocals, keyboards.), Greg Jong (guitar) and Ravi Kesavaram (drums).

These shows replace the already announced September 2025 UK dates, and all original tickets remain valid from those shows.