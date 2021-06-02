Prime Day music deals 2021: the loudest Prime Day deals all in one place

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is taking place on 21 and 22 June, with many killer deals already emerging. This is your place to find all the latest information, plus all the best Prime Day music deals as they happen.

We'll be keeping tabs on all the best deals for music fans and sharing them right here. Prime Day is a great opportunity to find everything from Apple AirPods deals and Sony headphones deals, to money off Sonos speakers, home theatre gear and much more.

If you're looking for something more specific, why not take a look at our dedicated pages for Prime Day speaker deals, Prime Day headphones deals and Prime Day turntable deals, or why not splash out on some wax with our hand-picked Prime Day vinyl deals.

We've identified some tasty early deals too. You can find those below.

Prime Day music deals: Early deals

Take a peak at the best early Prime Day deals up for grabs right now.

UK deals

Philips Fidelio X3: Were £299 , now £249.95

Here at Louder, we love the Philips Fidelio X3 wired headphones. They're robustly built for indoor use, are comfortable to wear and have superb sound. Amazon have reduced them by 17% ahead of Prime Day.

Marshall Major IV: Were £129.99 , now £99.95

Marshall are one of the most recognised names in rock, and their home audio range is as good as you'd expect. The Major IV Bluetooth headphones are an awesome pair of cans and you can get them right now on Amazon for less than 100 notes!

JBL Tune 700BT: Were £69.99 , now £49

There's a 30% saving on these Bluetooth crackers from JBL on Amazon, and for this price, we'd be tempted to buy two of them! A great set of headphones for an unbelievable price.

JBL Boombox: Was £399.99 , now £329.97

One of the loudest speakers on the planet, the JBL Boombox can crank out a similar volume to your local cinema – pretty good for rocking out if you ask us. Amazon have cut the price by 18%, making this a great deal.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2: Was £89.99 , now £59.89

Another great speaker from the Ultimate Ears team. The beautifully titled Wonderboom 2 is a sonic hand grenade, and is able to blast out big, weighty sound. Amazon have blown 33% off the RRP. BOOM!

Sony SRS-XB33: Was £150 , now £112.32

Yet another thunderous speaker is this offering from Sony: The SRS-XB33. Best of all, you can have one right now with 25% off courtesy of Amazon. It boasts chest-pumping bass and plenty of audio depth. Great value and it's also portable.

Sony PS-LX310BT: Was £200 , now £194.91

OK, so there's only 3% off Sony's brilliant budget turntable, but to get the PS-LX310BT for less than 200 notes is pretty great. It sounds fantastic and is just a fun record player - especially at this price.

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB: Was £289 , now £269.54

Another wonderful creation from the audio masters at Audio-Technica. With the AT-LP120XBT-USB, you can stream your records over Bluetooth and it has handy USB support. Save a chunk of change right now at Amazon.

ION Audio Air LP: Was £99.99 , now £76.69

Another great Amazon deal! The ION Audio Air LP Bluetooth record player has been reduced by 23% – and if you're just beginning your vinyl journey, this is a great place to start.

Pink Floyd: Live At Knebworth 1990: Was £35.99 , now £26.30

Amazon have knocked an impressive 27% off the price of this double Pink Floyd live album which was released earlier this year. It's pressed on 180g heavyweight vinyl and comes with a 16-page booklet.

AC/DC: Power Up: Was £16.24 , now £13.01

AC/DC released their long-awaited new studio album Power Up in 2020 – and it proved to be an instant classic and just the tonic we all needed. Amazon have reduced the price by 20%.

US deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: Were $349.99 , now $298

Louder's favourite over-ear noise cancelling headphones have been reduced by 15% on Amazon, making this a superb deal. The audio is beautifully balanced and the Sony WH-1000XM4 are comfortable enough for long listening sessions.

Marshall Mid ANC headphones: Were $279.99 , now $200

We had to double take the price too! Amazon really have slashed $79.99 off the list price of the incredible Marshall Mid ANC headphones. Active noise cancelling is great and they sound fantastic.

Philips Fidelio X3: Were $289 , now $269.44

They're on sale in the UK, and now US music fans can grab a deal on the brilliant Philips Fidelio X3 thanks to a neat saving over on Amazon. Turn it up!

Audio Pro Addon T3: Was $199 , now $149

This chunky noise maker has 25% off the list price thanks to the team at Amazon. Build quality is brilliant and it boasts awesome audio. We think this is a great deal ahead of Prime Day.

Marshall Woburn: Was $600 , now $382

Show us a more iconic brand than Marshall. We'll wait. But while you're thinking, how about taking a look at this massive discount on Amazon. Over 200 bucks off!

Audio-Technica AT-LP3BK: Was $249.99 , now $193.72

Audio-Technica's AT-LP3BK turntable has 23% off on Amazon and is definitely worth your consideration. It comes with a built-in phono preamp and is a steal for less than 200 bucks.

Rush: 2112 limited edition: Was $52.44 , now $46

Amazon have knocked a tasty 12% off the price of arguable Rush's most famous record. 2112 is a masterpiece, with this limited edition pressed von 180g vinyl.

Ghost: Meliora Deluxe: Was $46.99 , now $36.21

In our opinion, Ghost's Meliora is a modern day classic. It's packed with fantastic tracks including He Is and Cirice and right now, Amazon have cu the price on the deluxe edition by 23%.

Prime Day music deals: When is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is usually a July event - in 2019 it ran from July 15 to 16 - however, because of Covid, in 2020 it was pushed to later in the year and took place on 13 and 14 October. Eagle-eyed readers will have spotted that Prime ‘Day’ is actually a 2-day event, offering 48-hours of mega deals, sales and discounts.

Amazon has just confirmed that Prime Day 2021 will take place one 21 and 22 June, with many deals starting to emerge well in advance of those dates. For further updates you can also check out Amazon's own Prime Day 2021 hub page.

Do you need an Amazon Prime subscription?

The short answer is yes. In order to take advantage of Amazon’s best Prime Day music deals you need to be a Prime subscriber. While we’re not condoning this behaviour, we've heard that you can sign up for a free trial nearer the event, bag all the bargains you can handle, then cancel once you’re satiated. But you didn’t hear that from us...

Amazon Prime Members get faster delivery of orders, exclusive deals and access to Prime Video, so if you’re a regular shopper, it could be worth signing up anyway.

As of right now, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription will cost you £7.99/$12.99 (which can be cancelled at any time) and a yearly option is £79/$119.

But it's worth noting that not all the action takes places on Amazon, with plenty of non-Amazon retailers slashing prices and making the most of the buzz surrounding Prime Day. You might not needed that Prime membership after all.

Where to find the best Prime Day music deals

If you’re a music fan (if not, you've clearly landed on Louder in error) then there will be countless Prime Day music deals to sink your teeth into. Whether you’re after a new pair of budget wireless headphones , you’re planning on upgrading your turntable , or grabbing an ace budget turntable stocking up on cheap vinyl records or you’ve got your eyes on a new smart speaker, it’s definitely worth putting some budget aside for a bargain once Prime Day rolls around.

Amazon devices sell super well around Prime Day, so if you’re in the market for an Amazon Echo Studio – our top pick when it comes to the loudest Bluetooth speakers – or one of the all-new Echo Dots, then you’ll be sure to find the best prices come Prime Day.

What else should I look out for on Prime Day?

With Prime Day being an Amazon invention, it's likely you'll find money off Amazon's own products. So, if you've been thinking about purchasing an Amazon Echo device, Prime Day could be the time to get a big discount. We're hoping to see big money off the fantastic-sounding Echo Studio, in addition to the compact Echo Dot. Last year Amazon was running deals on its smart speakers with bundles that included free subscriptions to their Music Unlimited streaming service, too. So, if you're looking to upgrade your smart speaker system and bag some free tunes while you're there, Prime Day is the time to strike.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's highlights

If you'd like a better idea of what to expect, here are some of last year's Prime Day music deal highlights:

AirPods Pro | Was £249, now £199.97

This was another great Laptops Direct discount, especially seeing as AirPods Pros had been out for less than a year at this point. If you were looking for fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, this was the deal to go for.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 | Was £150, now £89.95

You could get killer sound, water resistance and hours-long comfort for less than 90 quid with a choice of black or stone finishes.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones | Was £330, now £238.79

You could save over £108 on these market-leading noise-cancelling cans that have topped more best headphones lists than we've had hot dinners. They deliver 30 hours of battery life, too.

Amazon Echo Dot: Was £49.99, now just £29.99

With smart control over your devices, as well as multi-room and multi-Echo pairing, the Echo Dot is a versatile smart speaker that gives you flexibility. It's available in four different colours, and its size means that it is equally at home as your speaker for playback while practicing, entertaining you while you cook or as a bedside alarm. At this price, many people bought two and built a stereo pair!

Led Zeppelin - The Song Remains The Same Super Deluxe Boxset: was £214.99, now £162.83

Wherever it sits in the canon and whatever its limitations, for millions of second-generation Zeppelin fans, too young to see the band live, the film and soundtrack was a crucial imprinting. This super deluxe edition comes packed with extras including remastered audio, theatrical version of the film plus bonus content, a 28-page book featuring band photos and stills and an essay by Cameron Crowe, a replica of the Japanese program from 1977 and so much more.

Black Sabbath The Ultimate Collection: Was £60 , now £45

Attention Black Sabbath fans! This four disc collection celebrates 50 years of Sabbath and sees the band pick their 31 favourite tracks. And as if that wasn’t enough, the collection has been pressed on eye-catching gold vinyl.

Sonos x Disney Plus: Get six months of Disney Plus for free

Up until October 31 2021, Sonos was giving those buying their Beam, Arc or one of their selected speaker sets six months of Disney Plus free.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 99p for four months of music

More than 60 million tracks are at your fingertips when you sign in to Amazon Music Unlimited. And that’s not all, you’ll also have access to a wide range of podcasts… perfect for when you’re not rocking out to your favourite tunes.

1460 The Who ankle boots: Were £ 149 now £75

A collaboration with The Who saw the 1460 transformed into something quite special. The boots feature a smooth leather upper with a large target icon emblazoned across the heel.

Metallica x Nixon Hardwired Time Teller: £110, now £88

Inspired by Metallica's 2016 album Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, this Time Teller design features the album artwork, the 'glitch' Metallica logo and Metallica Barb seconds hand.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's speaker deals

UK deals

Marshall Stanmore II Speaker | Was £299.99 now £289

This nifty speaker will fill even the largest room in the house with sound thanks to aptX technology which will give you glorious lossless wireless sound. It has a range of up to 30ft and is perfectly portable.



Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker | Was £269.99, now £185

The Kilburn II is perfect for listening to your music outside, as it carries an IPX2 water-resistant rating, so it can cope with a splash or two of water. A single charge will also give you more than 20 hours of play time.



Marshall Acton II Voice | Was 269.99, now £229

This Alexa-enabled powerhouse pumps out 60 watts of crushing audio, which can be EQ'd to your hearts content. You don't even need to get off the sofa to change the track or crank the volume, just use your voice. For Prime Day you could save £80 off the full price.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom: Was £90.02, now £74.99

A step up from the Boom 2 Lite, the Megaboom also boasts 360° sound, but has dual-performance drivers that'll boost your listening experience. The Megaboom also has 20-hours battery life.

US deals

Marshall Acton Multi-Room: Was $299.99 , now $244.99

This Acton connects wirelessly to Chromecast, Spotify Connect, bluetooth and Airplay giving you a world of music at your fingertips. It can also hook up with your other Marshalls to fill your whole house with rock and metal.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker: $249.99, now $199.99

The Kilburn II is perfect for listening to your music out in the fresh air, as it carries an IPX2 water-resistant rating, so it can cope with a splash or two of water. A single charge will also give you more than 20 hours of play time.

JBL Boombox: was $400.35, now $279.95

At about 5kg this speaker is light, but delivers plenty of power. The Boombox itself contains two subwoofers and delivers an output of 30 Watts, both key to delivering its deep bass range and “monstrous” sound, as JBL puts it, at a very loud volume.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's headphones deals

US deals

AirPods Pro | Was $249, now $219

This deal for the top flight AirPods Pros was live on Amazon for a time. If you were looking for fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these were the buds to go for.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 | Now $89.95

Get killer sound, water resistance and hours-long comfort for less than 90 quid. Choose from a black or stone finish. There wasn't much time to snap them up before they sold out.

Marshall Monitor headphones: Were $249.99 , now $119.99

Crisp sound, good Bluetooth functionality with a strong 30 hours of battery life, convenient built-in controls and 55% off for Prime Day made these a strong contender for those looking for a pair of slick new wireless headphones.

Marshall MID A.N.C.: Were $279.99 , now $169.99

If you were looking for a new set of cans with active noise cancelling technology, then you didn't need to look further than these. These Marshalls offer fabulous sound and boast close to 20 hours of wireless play when ANC is engaged – and 30 when played normally.

Sony WHXB900N headphones: was $248.00, now $123.00

These wireless noise-canceling headphones were created to bridge the Extra Bass series and the premium WH-1000XM3 cans. "There aren't many headphones out there in the market that are able to provide this kind of listening experience," say the experts at TechRadar.



Beats Solo Pro headphones: was $299.99, now $179.99

When it comes to style and design the Beats Solo Pro remain unrivalled in the headphones space. We love the choice of available colours – which is handy, as dark blue, light blue, and red were all available at this much cheaper price.



Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones: was $399.99, now $349.99

If you were looking for class-leading wireless, noise-canceling headphones, these cans were well worth considering – especially with this significant Prime Day discount. Silver and space grey were included in the offer.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's vinyl deals

UK deals

Black Sabbath The Ultimate Collection: Was £60 , now £45

Attention Black Sabbath fans! This four disc collection celebrates 50 years of Sabbath and sees the band pick their 31 favourite tracks. And as if that wasn’t enough, the collection has been pressed on eye-catching gold vinyl.

Motorhead 1979: Was £190 , now £142.50

This package not only gathers together Motorhead's classic Overkill and Bomber albums, it also features live cuts, b-sides, a 7-inch single, booklet, sheet music, a tour programme and five badges!

David Bowie Who Can I Be Now?: £219.99 , now £144.99

This 13-disc David Bowie collection captures his work between 1974 and 1976 and includes Diamond Dogs, David Live, Young Americans, Station To Station, The Gouster, Live Nassau Coliseum 76 and Re:Call 2.

Eagles: Legacy: was £118.39, now £88.79

This 12 CD boxset includes all seven of the band’s studio albums, three live albums, and a compilation of singles and b-sides. It also includes two concert videos: Hell Freezes Over (DVD) and Farewell Tour: Live From Melbourne (Blu-ray) and a book. It's all the Eagles you could need. I mean, more than, to be honest.

Marillion - Brave deluxe vinyl edition: was £71.99, now £43.99

The deluxe package includes the original studio album, which has been newly remastered by Steven Wilson, and a complete recording of the band’s April 29, 1994, performance from La Cigale in Paris, which has been expanded with nine previously unreleased tracks.

Yes - Yes on vinyl: was £28.99, now £19.38

The debut 1969 album from the band who went on to be one of prog rock's driving forces. This debut is an illuminating template on which the group would quickly build, featuring some exceptional vocal harmonies, plus a harder edge and excellent musicianship.

US deals

Woodstock - Back To The Garden - 50th Anniversary Experience (10CD) : $159.99 , now $104.99

With 162 tracks recorded at the legendary festival across 10 CDs, this is the first Woodstock collection to feature live recordings of every performer at the festival, including Joan Baez, The Band, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Grateful Dead, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, and The Who.

Elton John Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: $61.31 , now $41.99

Elton John’s seventh studio album has been remastered and presented on 180g heavyweight double vinyl. It a bona fide classic thanks to tracks including Bennie And The Jets, Candle In The Wind and, of course, the title track itself.

Stone Temple Pilots: Purple (Super Deluxe) : $64.98 , $49.65

This 3-CD/1-LP set includes a newly remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased versions of album tracks and rarities, along with an unreleased full concert recording from 1994.

Muse - Drones: was $72.40, now $43.88

The band’s first fully-fledged concept album, according to frontman Matt Bellamy, the narrative of the album was based around the idea that “the world is run by Drones utilising Drones to turn us all into Drones.” So now you know.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's streaming and subscription deals

Sonos x Disney Plus: Get six months of Disney Plus for free

Last year, Sonos was giving those buying their Beam, Arc or one of their selected speaker sets six months of Disney Plus free.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 99p for four months of music

More than 60 million tracks will be at your fingertips when you sign in to Amazon Music Unlimited. And that’s not all, you’ll also have access to a wide range of podcasts… perfect for when you’re not rocking out to your favourite tunes.

Audible: 30 days free - plus two free audiobooks

Amazon’s audiobook service is great for keeping up with your favourite novels on the go. Download your purchases through the app and you’re straight into a world of fabulous books covering everything from sci-fi to music biographies.