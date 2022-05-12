Best concert ticket sites 2022: Our pick of the finest online ticketing agencies for live music and beyond

So, you've just heard your favourite band is coming to town and you're desperate to go and see them. What do you do? If this was a movie, then you might expect the bloke who owns the local chocolate factory to start handing out golden tickets for the big event. But sadly it isn't, which means you'll have to rely on more conventional ways to gain entry – such as online ticket agencies. The best concert ticket sites will enable you to buy admission to most notable music (and sometimes non-music) events taking place in your town or city, across the UK and further afield – all with a few simple taps of your keyboard or touchscreen.

In this guide, we'll bring you our top choices for buying tickets online, explaining why you might want to add them to your bookmarks, as well as highlighting any negative points we think you should be aware of. And we'll also offer some advice to help ensure that your ticket buying (and selling) journey is as smooth as your chosen rock god's spandex trousers.

Best concert ticket sites: The Louder Choice

All the entries in our guide to the best concert ticket sites offer a good quality service, but for us, Ticketmaster is the pick of the bunch. The world's largest ticketing platform, it sells admission to a huge variety of events – from folk festivals to family attractions – with a powerful search engine and clear navigation making the user experience about as convenient as can be.

Gigs are broken down into music genres, meaning it's easy to find out when your favourite act is next playing. And there are super easy-to-use options to resell tickets and pay using finance.

To give you an idea of how efficient See Tickets is, the UK-founded company sold all 150,000 tickets for the 2015 Glastonbury Festival in just 29 minutes. Everything about this site oozes class, from its clear and spacious design to the way it enables you to refine your music search by adding filters. While the lack of a flexible payment option means that you'll have to pay for your tickets outright, there is a resale facility, giving you the chance to offload unwanted tickets, or buy some if your chosen event has initially sold out.

Best concert ticket sites: Product guide

1. Ticketmaster The biggest and best ticketing site in the world Specifications Formats: Website, app Events covered: Gigs, festivals, clubs, sports, theatre, comedy, arts, attractions Can you resell tickets?: Yes Refund policy: Refund may be offered if you change your mind within 24 hours of purchase. After that, you'll only get your money back if event is cancelled and not rescheduled Gift cards?: Yes Flexible payment options?: Yes Today's Best Deals Go to Ticketmaster Reasons to buy + Huge range of events + Possible to spread ticket payment + Details of accessible events Reasons to avoid - Displays some events that have elapsed

Founded 46 years ago in Phoenix, Arizona, Ticketmaster is now the world's largest ticketing platform, helping customers to gain entry to events worldwide. Available as a website or an app, this vibrant and colourful platform is packed with information, highlighting the latest must-see shows alongside interviews, reviews and more. If it's concerts you're after, you can search by various genres, from hard rock and heavy metal to jazz and blues – although, curiously, we did find that the site was still showing a few gigs that had already elapsed.

One of our favourite things about Ticketmaster is that you can get a refund on your purchase if you change your mind within 24 hours (if certain conditions are met). And don't worry if you don't have the funds for that dream gig at the O2, as Ticketmaster will allow you to pay in instalments.

2. See Tickets A well respected ticket site which is clean and easy to navigate Specifications Formats: Website Events covered: Gigs, festivals, clubs, sports, theatre, comedy, arts, attractions Can you resell tickets?: Yes Refund policy: Refunds are not available unless event has “significantly changed” Gift cards?: No Flexible payment options?: No Today's Best Deals Go to See Tickets Reasons to buy + Respected worldwide + Clean layout and well signposted + Great search engine Reasons to avoid - Doesn't offer flexible payment

Starting off as a record shop in Nottingham, UK, See Tickets is now one of the world's most recognised ticket agencies, selling millions of seats every year. While it doesn't have a dedicated app, its website is a dream to navigate, with a clean layout and clear signposting. Click on music and you can search by genre, geographical location or date, and the site also bigs-up the latest unmissable shows to ensure that they don't escape your attention.

While See Tickets' refund policy seems rather strict – i.e. you won't get one unless the event has “significantly changed” – and there's no option to spread payment, buying and reselling tickets is generally as easy as pie. And there are even tools for selling tickets to your own event, should you happen to be a budding stage star.

3. StubHub A bustling hub for buying and selling tickets Specifications Formats: Website, app Events covered: Gigs, festivals, sports, theatre, comedy Can you resell tickets?: Yes Refund policy: If event is cancelled and not rescheduled, customer will get 120% credit or a full refund Gift cards?: Yes Flexible payment options?: Yes Today's Best Deals Go to Stubhub Reasons to buy + Browse a range of musical genres + FanProtect offers peace of mind + Flexible payment is offered Reasons to avoid - You might pay more than face value

Launched in California in 2000, StubHub is one of the world's biggest ticketing success stories. At the last count, the platform had over 16 million unique visitors and nearly 10m live events per month. Where StubHub differs from Ticketmaster and See Tickets is that it serves as a middleman between customers who want to buy tickets and those who are reselling them. Easy to navigate, it enables you to browse by a vast range of music genres (including things like Surf Rock and Mariachi!), and as with most sites, big-name shows are highlighted so that you don't miss them.

StubHub's FanProtect initiative insures against dodgy dealers who don't deliver the tickets you've ordered, and flexible payment will also help buyers who don't have the dough to buy their seats outright. On the downside, StubHub allows sellers to set their own prices, meaning you could end up paying through the nose for your tickets.

4. Eventim Great credentials and an enjoyable user experience from this UK site Specifications Formats: Website, app Events covered: Gigs, festivals, clubs, sports, theatre, comedy Can you resell tickets?: Yes Refund policy: If an event is postponed or cancelled, customers are entitled to a refund Gift cards?: Yes Flexible payment options?: No Today's Best Deals Go to Eventim Reasons to buy + Part of Europe's biggest ticket retailer + Largely focuses on music events + Shows ticket prices on thumbnails Reasons to avoid - No flexible payment option

Eventim's credentials are hard to dispute. Founded in London, UK, the platform is a subsidiary of Europe's largest ticket retailer CTS Eventim AG & Co, and has been the named sponsor of legendary venue the Hammersmith Apollo since 2013. Available as a website or an app, its platform is a pleasure to use, with neatly arranged thumbnails indicating what events are happening and the minimum price you can expect to pay for a ticket. Though it offers entry to a range of events, concerts are undoubtedly the dominant product here, with nearly 1900 on display during our search. These can be browsed by genre, location, date and even time of day.

The lack of flexible payment options is disappointing, but a robust refund policy and the ability to resell your seats go some way to making up for it. As with See Tickets, you can also sell tickets to your own events. Karaoke night down the local village hall? Why not!

5. Viagogo Viagogo offers a truly international choice of music, theatre and comedy Specifications Formats: Website, app Events covered: Gigs, festivals, clubs, sports, theatre, comedy Can you resell tickets?: Yes Refund policy: If event is cancelled and not rescheduled, customer will get 125% credit or a full refund Gift cards?: No Flexible payment options?: No Today's Best Deals Go to Viagogo Reasons to buy + Choice of UK and international events + Impressive range of musical genres + Tickets come with a guarantee Reasons to avoid - You could pay more for a ticket

Viagogo is a London-based platform launched in 2006 by Eric Baker – the co-founder of StubHub. Like that site, it operates as an exchange where customers buy tickets from, and sell them to, one another. It features a wide variety of UK and international events, with over four million tickets available in 50 countries. While the layout of the site isn't quite as slick as some on this list, the range of musical genres you can browse is impressive – we didn't even know that J Pop and C Pop existed.

There's no obligation for sellers to offer tickets at face value, which means you could end up paying over the odds to see your favourite acts – and neither is there an option for buyers to spread their payment when shelling out 800 quid for their Rolling Stones ticket. However, Viagogo does offer a guarantee to ensure that you receive the tickets you paid for in time for the event.

6. Live Nation A powerful search engine from one of the most recognisable names in music Specifications Formats: Website Events covered: Gigs, festivals Can you resell tickets?: Yes Refund policy: Refund only available if event is cancelled or rescheduled Gift cards?: No Flexible payment options?: No Today's Best Deals Go to Live Nation Reasons to buy + Falls under Ticketmaster's umbrella + Focuses on music events, making it a streamlined experience Reasons to avoid - Lack of other events is frustrating - Isn't strictly a ticket agency

Since its 2010 merger with Ticketmaster, US-based Live Nation has gone from strength to strength. Indeed, Live Nation is a bit of a misnomer, with the platform now operating globally. The UK version focuses primarily on music events, making it a streamlined experience for anyone looking to attend a gig or festival. These can be browsed by date, location and genre, but as with other sites, the more glamorous shows are highlighted with hero images.

It should be pointed out here that Live Nation is essentially a search engine and not a ticket agency; however, once you've found a gig you want to attend, it'll direct you to a third-party site (Ticketmaster, naturally) so that you can pay for your seats.

7. Gigsandtours.com A simple but effective website offering tickets for concerts and festivals Specifications Formats: Website, app Events covered: Gigs, festivals Can you sell tickets?: Yes, through Twickets Refund policy: Refund only available if event is cancelled or rescheduled Gift cards?: Yes Flexible payment options?: No Today's Best Deals Go to Gigsandtours Reasons to buy + Simple layout is easy to navigate + All the major acts are featured + Features artists whose tickets have sold out Reasons to avoid - No option to pay using finance

Owned by leading UK promoter S.J.M. Concerts, Gigs & Tours is an online ticket site that specialises in music events. Through its simply designed website and app, it's possible to buy admission to a wide range of exciting shows, from Kings Of Leon to Liam Gallagher. As with other sites, the biggest names are highlighted on the home page, but you can also browse and search by artist, venue, date and genre.

We did notice that the site still displays artists even when all the tickets have sold out, which is frustrating, but at least it gives you the option to join a waiting list should more tickets become available. Gigs & Tours enables customers to resell their seats through the exchange site Twickets, though there's no way of paying for your tickets using finance.

8. The Ticket Factory The Ticket Factory offers users a pleasant ticket-buying experience Specifications Formats: Website, app Events covered: Gigs, festivals, sports, theatre, comedy, arts Can you resell tickets?: Yes, through Twickets Refund policy: If event is postponed, cancelled or “materially changed”, customer will be able to claim a refund Gift cards?: Yes Flexible payment options?: No Today's Best Deals Go to The Ticket Factory Reasons to buy + Major events are presented clearly + It's possible to resell your tickets Reasons to avoid - You can't browse by musical genre - There's a bit of a Birmingham bias

Formerly known as the NEC Box Office, The Ticket Factory is a primary ticket sales platform launched in the UK in 2007. While it doesn't have the global reputation of sites such as Ticketmaster and See Tickets, it provides customers in the UK with a fairly reasonable ticket-buying experience. There isn't an option to browse by musical genre here, but you can search by event, artist or venue, and A-list shows are presented with clear, clickable imagery.

The Ticket Factory has a reasonable refund policy but if you're unable to get your money back, there's an option to resell your tickets through Twickets. One thing we will say: since this is a Birmingham-based company, there's a slight bias towards Midlands-based events.

Best concert ticket sites: Buying advice

Choosing the best concert ticket site for you

With numerous booking agencies operating in the online space – many of them selling tickets to the same events – how do you decide which one to use? There are a few considerations to be made here.

What events are covered?

All of the entries in our guide to the best concert ticket sites will help you gain admission to a wide range of gigs and festivals, certainly here in the UK but in some cases further afield too. Most also sell tickets to other events, such as sports and theatre productions, making them a kind of 'one-stop shop' for live entertainment.

While sites like these are handy if you're looking to plan a full itinerary – say, for a weekend away – they could be a little overwhelming if you just want to browse the concerts that are coming up. If that's all you're after, check out Gigsandtours or Live Nation, both of which focus primarily on music events.

Is there a facility for reselling tickets?

If you're desperate to go and see a certain band or singer, then it's likely that other people are, too – and you might find that by the time you go to buy your tickets, they've sold out. Should that happen, head to a site that's got a resale facility. This is where people who've bought tickets for an event decide, for whatever reason, to sell them on.

In most cases, sellers will be obliged to offer the tickets for no more than face value (plus a fee), which means you won't pay over the odds. Of course, it works the other way around too – if it turns out you can't go to an event that you've bought tickets for, and the website in question doesn't offer refunds (read more about those in the next section), there's sure to be a fellow music fan who'll take them off your hands.

It's also worth noting that if you do resell your tickets through a site such as Ticketmaster, you might have to wait a considerable time for the money to enter your bank account.

What kind of refund policy is offered?

Shelling out a load of money for a concert ticket is always a worry. After all, what happens if the gig is cancelled or for some reason you're unable to go? Will you lose your cash? Not necessarily. While the wording of their respective refund policies differs slightly, all of the sites on our list will offer some kind of recompense if your gig doesn't go ahead on the day it was planned – you'll either get your money back in full, a credit note to be spent on another event, or the chance to attend the rescheduled concert.

Unfortunately, none of the sites will offer a refund to customers who are unable to use their original seats due to personal reasons. If you find yourself in such a situation, your best bet is to try and sell your ticket/s using a resale facility (see above).

Is there an option to spread the cost?

It's amazing how much the price of gigs has gone up in recent years, with some of the biggest stars charging upwards of £100 for a ticket. That's quite an outlay – especially if you're buying for more than one person – so you might want to use a ticket site that'll enable you to pay in instalments.

Only two of the agencies on our list offer this: Ticketmaster has partnered with Klarna to allow customers to spread their payment over three, six or nine months; and StubHub, in tandem with Affirm, offers a payment plan of three, six or 12 months. Please note that in both cases, a credit check will need to be carried out before a decision is made.

