You shall not pass... up on this Prime Day Lego Lord Of The Rings deal - 15% off the towering Barad-dûr set

That’s because I saw Amazon UK had reduced the price of the dark and brooding Lego Lord Of The Rings Barad-dûr model - taking a rusty cleaver to the price and cutting it from £399.99 down to £339.98 - a 15% saving.

I’ve seen this 5471-piece model fully built and it really is something a bit special.

This is one of the most striking Lego Lord Of The Rings sets around thanks to a huge amount of detail packed into its five floors of obsidian darkness.

Yes, the Eye Of Sauron is present and correct, but there’s so much more including a kitchen for the Orcs to cook fallen Riders Of Rohan, a prison to torture nasty Hobbistses, a forge to craft ghastly weapons (and a room to store them in) and a room complete with the all-seeing Palantír.

But that’s not all, there are swinging skeleton cages, a library, hidden secrets and a brick that’s used to open and close the hideous main gate.

Once the model is complete, it stands at an impressive 83cm/32.5 inches tall and it can be rotated to show front details. It even comes with batteries which activate the glowing Eye Of Sauron, which can be swivelled to strike fear into the hearts of the good races of Middle Earth should they get too close.

The kit also comes with 10 Lego mini figures including Frodo and Sam, Gollum, orcs, the Mouth Of Sauron, and of course, Sauron himself.

