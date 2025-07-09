You shall not pass... up on this Prime Day Lego Lord Of The Rings deal - 15% off the towering Barad-dûr set
One does not simply walk into Mordor - it’s far, far easier to just sit at home and build Sauron’s dark tower in Lego form this Prime Day - especially with 15% off
At lunchtime today, I put aside my bow, removed my weather-stained Elven cloak, took off my fake pointy ears and chewed some Lembas while I perused the Prime Day Lego deals - and I found something that made me sit up faster than a Hobbit in a kitchen full of mushrooms.
That’s because I saw Amazon UK had reduced the price of the dark and brooding Lego Lord Of The Rings Barad-dûr model - taking a rusty cleaver to the price and cutting it from £399.99 down to £339.98 - a 15% saving.
I’ve seen this 5471-piece model fully built and it really is something a bit special.
Sauron’s dark tower in Lego form is a thing to behold once fully completed. It’s crammed fuller than a Hobbit’s stomach after two dinners, with details including a prison, throne room and forge. It also comes with 10 Lego minifigures. Get yours at Amazon this Prime Day.
This is one of the most striking Lego Lord Of The Rings sets around thanks to a huge amount of detail packed into its five floors of obsidian darkness.
Yes, the Eye Of Sauron is present and correct, but there’s so much more including a kitchen for the Orcs to cook fallen Riders Of Rohan, a prison to torture nasty Hobbistses, a forge to craft ghastly weapons (and a room to store them in) and a room complete with the all-seeing Palantír.
But that’s not all, there are swinging skeleton cages, a library, hidden secrets and a brick that’s used to open and close the hideous main gate.
Once the model is complete, it stands at an impressive 83cm/32.5 inches tall and it can be rotated to show front details. It even comes with batteries which activate the glowing Eye Of Sauron, which can be swivelled to strike fear into the hearts of the good races of Middle Earth should they get too close.
The kit also comes with 10 Lego mini figures including Frodo and Sam, Gollum, orcs, the Mouth Of Sauron, and of course, Sauron himself.
Scott has spent 36 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 11 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
