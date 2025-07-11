Quick! Save up to 25% on the 5-star Sony PS-LX310BT before Amazon pulls down the shutters on Prime Day

We’re into the fourth and final day of the Prime Day turntable deals and we’ve been lucky enough to see some head-spinning bargains. But perhaps my favourite is seeing the excellent Sony PS-LX310BT on sale in both the US and UK - a product that sits top of our guide to the best Bluetooth turntables.

You can pick one up from Amazon in the US with 23% off, with the price reduced from $449.99 to $348 - a saving of more than $100.

And if you’re checking in from the UK, you can get the same turntable with a 25% discount, with Amazon tumbling the price from £239 to £179.55.

But with Prime Day coming to a close at midnight tonight, you’d best be quick to add it to your online shopping basket before time runs out.

Save 23% Sony PS-LX310BT: was $449.99 now $348 at Amazon This turntable sits at the no.1 spot in our guide to the best Bluetooth turntables for good reason. It’s easy to use, looks the part and you’ll be up and running with it in no time at all. Save more than $100 at Amazon US this Prime Day.

Great tunes should really be played on a good-quality turntable – and the Sony PS-LX310BT is certainly that. For an entry-level deck, this record player has a lot going for it, ensuring that you’ll get the listening experience your music collection deserves.

Sony is known for the great sound quality its products deliver, and this turntable doesn’t disappoint in that area. In our review of the PS-LX310BT, we mentioned how it offers a “lively, entertaining listen” and “performs competently across all ranges”.

The PS-LX310BT comes with a built-in phono preamp, which means you can hook the turntable straight into some speakers (either wired or wirelessly) and start playing your records right away. Operating the thing couldn’t be easier, thanks to its one-step auto playback, and with two speeds at your disposal, you can switch between playing albums and singles at will.

Finally, this sleek turntable can be connected to a computer via USB, allowing you to rip your vinyl to MP3 – useful for when you want to hear your records on the move. Of course, in an ideal world, you’d be able to stick the PS-LX310BT in your rucksack and spin your discs on the train – but hey, you can’t have everything.

