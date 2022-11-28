Cyber Monday camping deals 2022: save big money and gear up for festival season

While this year's festival calendar might be done and dusted, and the ‘23 season is a little way off, if you’re planning on spending any time outdoors in the name of live music next year, then you’re going to need some supplies. Whether you're aiming for the rain-sodden fields of Download or glamping at Coachella, this is the page to find all the best Cyber Monday camping deals in one place.

If you’re looking for a killer new festival tent, a portable cooler to ensure your beer never gets warm or a powerful waterproof speaker to keep the party going after hours, we’ve got the best offers right here, helping you save money and getting you geared up for next year’s epic festival and camping trips, whatever the weather.

To get you started, we’ve spotted a neat deal on the Lifewit Cooler Bag on Amazon US. They’ve cut the price from $45.99 to $29.99 (opens in new tab). Meanwhile in the UK, you can get a Coleman Tent Coastline 3 Plus tent that sleeps three for £118.99 (opens in new tab) - that's down from its regular price of £169.99.

US

UK

Cyber Monday camping deals: US camping deals

(opens in new tab) Lifewit Cooler Bag: Was $45.99 , now $29.99 (opens in new tab)

Amazon have knocked 35% off the price of this Lifewit cooler bag. It’s made of durable Oxford cloth and can hold up to 30 litres - perfect for cramming with food and drink for a weekend away at a festival. Pick one up from Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Victrola Revolution Go: Was $199.99 , now $149.99 (opens in new tab)

Victrola’s Revolution Go is aptly named as it’s the world’s first rechargable portable Bluetooth record player. Ideal for a camping trip as much as a party with friends... and BestBuy have it for sale with $50 off.

(opens in new tab) JBL Clip 4: Was $79.95 , now $44.95 (opens in new tab)

Amazon have reduced the price of the JBL Clip portable Bluetooth speaker by 38% to celebrate Cyber Monday. 10 hour of play time from a single charge ensures the music can continue back at camp after the live music wraps up for the day.

(opens in new tab) RETMSR portable charger: Was $49.99 , now $32.29 (opens in new tab)

There’s nothing worse than losing phone battery power when you’re in a busy field of music fans, so packing a portable power bank is pretty much essential. This model at Amazon has a 30000mAh Li-ion battery to give you enough power to see you through the final headline slot.

(opens in new tab) ALLWEI power station: Was $299.99 , now $175.99 (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for something a bit more substantial than a portable pocket charger, then this should fit the bill. It’s a beast of a power brick and should see you right through a weekend festival. Multiple charging points to power up phones, tablets and cameras. Essential if a few of you are sharing camping duties. On sale at Amazon with 41% off.

(opens in new tab) Energizer T1000 LED flashlight: $34.98 , now $25.49 (opens in new tab)

Stumbling back to your tent in the dark after a day of music is always a recipe for disaster. There are tents to stumble over, items left on the ground and let’s not forget those mud puddles. This neat battery powered flashlight has high and low modes and carries an IPX7 waterproof rating. Grab one from Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Stanley Camp coffee set: Was $40 , now $30.60 (opens in new tab)

After a night of live festival music, chances are you’re going to need a coffee to get the next morning off to the best possible start. This stainless steel design coffee brewer set will make a great cup of Joe and there’s 24% off now at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Hooded rain poncho: Was $26.99 , now $14.95 (opens in new tab)

Available in a range of colours, you can stay dry no matter what the weather thanks to these SaphiRose waterproof ponchos. They’re easy to pack away and will be better than the ones that are given away at festivals. Buy from Amazon.

Cyber Monday camping deals: UK camping deals

(opens in new tab) Coleman Coastline tent: Was £169.99 , now £118.99 (opens in new tab)

There’s a 15% saving on this Coleman Coastline 3 Plus tent right now at Amazon. A great option for festivals as it sleeps 3 with a separate area for muddy boots and storage.

(opens in new tab) Regatta Malawi pop-up tent: Was £70 , now £60.94 (opens in new tab)

This two-person pop-up tent is available for a great price at Amazon right now, with a neat 13% saving. Perfect place for a couple of summer festival nights.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Emberton: Was £149.99 , now £89 (opens in new tab)

Keep the music going into the night with the brilliant Marshall Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker. It’s Marshall’s most popular speaker and you’ll get 20 hours of play time from a full charge. Grab one from Amazon.

(opens in new tab) BEARZ outdoor blanket: Was £21.99 , now £19.99 (opens in new tab)

Need somewhere to sit between festival sets. This waterproof camping blanket should keep you dry while you munch some much-needed food. It’s lightweight, unfolds to 55 x 60 inches and packs down nice and small. Available in a variety of colours at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) LE Camping lantern: Was £31.99 , now £21.23 (opens in new tab)

Keep your night light burning with this powerful camping lantern. It's powered by batteries and will give you 12 hours of light even when at full 1000 lumen beam. There’s 27% off at Amazon right now.

(opens in new tab) Odoland cooker pan set: Was £47.99 , now £37.99 (opens in new tab)

There’s 21% off this cooking pan set at Amazon and is perfect for cooking/heating up food and there’s even a kettle for that much-needed morning coffee. Also comes with a foldable stove, 2 stainless steel cups and cutlery.

(opens in new tab) SOULOUT sleeping bag: Was £32.98 , now £27.98 (opens in new tab)

If you’re camping, you’re going to need a sleeping bag and this one from SOULOUT is on sale at Amazon. It’ll keep you warm and toasty and packs away into a manageable size.

(opens in new tab) First aid kit: Was £24.65 , now £12.95 (opens in new tab)

An essential bit of kit for your camping or festival trip. This pack has 47% off the RRP at Amazon and the contents include plasters, bandages, wound dressing pads an emergency blanket, a rain poncho and more.

Cyber Monday camping deals: When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday takes place every year 3 days after Black Friday. This year that date will be Monday 28 November.

Cyber Monday camping deals: How to prepare

(Image credit: Getty)

To make sure you're ready to tackle extreme scenes like the one above, it pays to be prepared. That's why the Cyber Monday camping deals are a great time to stock up and save some money in the process; but it's unwise to go straight in without a game plan.

As is always the case with big sales events like Cyber Monday, there’s a lot of noise that can be confusing and will cloud your approach to finding what you actually need. You don’t want to spend more than you need to - the Black Friday camping deals are supposed to save you cash, after all.

Our advice would be to do your research early and draw up a list of items you need. What's the one piece of gear you really missed once you got to the festival campsite this year? What needs replacing after it floated away in a downpour? These are the sort of questions to ask so you're not caught short once you're on-site.

We've compiled a checklist of a few camping essentials that we won’t attend a festival without:

Tent: look for quality materials, a high waterproof rating, plus plenty of space for both people and storage

look for quality materials, a high waterproof rating, plus plenty of space for both people and storage Sleeping bag: invest in a quality, breathable, multi-season sleeping bag for those long cold nights. You can thank us later

invest in a quality, breathable, multi-season sleeping bag for those long cold nights. You can thank us later Inflatable mattress: because why would you sleep directly on the floor?

because why would you sleep directly on the floor? Bluetooth speaker: the bands are over, but that doesn’t mean the music should stop

the bands are over, but that doesn’t mean the music should stop Power bank: to keep your phone juiced for the whole weekend

to keep your phone juiced for the whole weekend Beer/food cooler: warm beer is a festival cliche that no one actually likes. You’ll need to eat something at some point too, so you might as well keep your supplies fresh

warm beer is a festival cliche that no one actually likes. You’ll need to eat something at some point too, so you might as well keep your supplies fresh Portable gas stove and kettle: because any hangover will feel better with a warm brew and hot food

because any hangover will feel better with a warm brew and hot food Rechargeable head torch: can’t find your tent? It’s going to be a long night…

can’t find your tent? It’s going to be a long night… Quality waterproof jacket: because once you’re wet you’re wet

because once you’re wet you’re wet Waterproof boots: same as above, but for your feet

same as above, but for your feet Rucksack: don’t be that person carrying multiple plastic bags onto the site

don’t be that person carrying multiple plastic bags onto the site First aid kit: for all mild moshing injuries

for all mild moshing injuries Water flask: have you seen festival prices these days?

have you seen festival prices these days? Camping chair: take a load off after a full day of outdoors moshing/drinking

Cyber Monday camping deals: Discount codes and coupons

The Cyber Monday camping deals aren't all about individual product discounts. Some retailers prefer to offer discounts overall on a range of product categories. Usually this comes in the form of a code that you enter at checkout to redeem your discount.

This is a great way to shop and can end up saving you more when you have multiple items you're looking to purchase, so keep an eye out.